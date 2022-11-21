HS sports recap: Lady Hornets win a pair

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Haley Trotter (44) moves towards the goal guarded by Oxford’s Justice Woods (0) in the first half of the Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain girls basketball team fell to Mountain Brook 83-39 last Monday.

The Briarwood boys and girls teams returned to the court Tuesday evening at Homewood, where the Lions swept both varsity contests.

Briarwood’s girls earned a 54-34 win to improve to 2-0. Mary Beth Dicen was one of three Lady Lions to reach double figures, as she finished with 11 points and 3 assists. Taylor Smith notched 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Emma Kerley led all scorers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. For Homewood, Mira McCool led the team with 10 points. Ellis McCool added 8 points and Kayla Warren contributed 7 points and 4 rebounds.

The Briarwood boys won a defensive struggle 37-32 over the Patriots. Grant Mears was the top scorer for the Lions with 9 points. Garrett Witherington notched 8 points. Canon Armstead led Homewood with 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Oak Mountain paid a visit to Clay-Chalkville on Thursday night, with Clay prevailing in the girls game and the Oak Mountain boys pulling out a close victory.

Clay-Chalkville put together a solid performance to win the girls game 55-40. Kamoriah Gaines led the Lady Cougars with 18 points in the game, with Kameron Sanders adding 13 points and Cheyenne Pearson finishing with 11 points.

Oak Mountain came out on top 68-64 in the boys game. Matthew Heiberger scored 21 points to lead the way, as 10 different Eagles scored. Jack Ronilo notched 9 points as well.

Chelsea traveled to Calera on Thursday as well and came away with a varsity sweep. The Lady Hornets coasted to a 57-17 win, as Haley Trotter had a standout night with 21 points. Sophia Brown added 16 points in a convincing win.

Chelsea’s boys earned a 66-46 win over the Eagles. Aiden Owens led the team with 14 points, with Avery Futch posting a strong 13 points in support as well. Paul Lanzi registered 9 points and nine different Hornets scored.

Briarwood hosted Childersburg on Thursday and emerged with a varsity split. The Lady Lions overcame an early deficit to win going away, 48-30. Dicen was the top scorer in the game, finishing with 18 points. Smith added 10 points and Kerley tallied 7 points of her own. The Briarwood boys fell 51-44.

A few of the local teams began play in Mountain Brook’s Spartan Turkey Jam on Saturday. Briarwood’s girls earned a 55-16 win over Spain Park. Ellison Causey led the way for the Lady Lions in the blowout win, going for 12 points. Colleen Lehane notched 9 points and Piper Eighmy scored 8 points. Tori Flournoy led Spain Park with 6 points.

Chelsea’s girls earned a thrilling 71-65 win over Susan Moore in overtime. Trotter led the way for the Lady Hornets with 21 points, while Sadie Schwallie registered 17 points in the victory.

Chelsea’s boys took a loss to start the tournament, falling to Sandy Creek of Georgia by a 61-48 score. The game was tied 31-31 at halftime, but Sandy Creek pulled away in the final two quarters. Lanzi led Chelsea with 15 points in the contest. Owens scored 9 points and Futch added 8.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team hosted and won the Chelsea Invitational last Saturday. Brady Clements won the 170-pound division, Kalob Johnstone won at 220 pounds and Logan Sanders won at 285 pounds. Casey Bunfield (126), Hunter Ingram (132), Porter Schott (170) and Sloan Deweese (182) were second-place finishers, while Thomas Brakefield (182), William Hartsfield (132) and Walker Baker (120) all finished third.

Alex Kiser (113), Carson Burroughs (120), Tanner Burroughs (126), Landon Keith (138), Tyler Rayford (145), Adam Wheeler (152), Collin Burroughs (160), Trey Webster (160), Carson Khalidi (182) and Ian Osbourn (195) each placed fourth in their divisions, while fifth-place wrestlers were Jacob Fulghum (106), Kian Box (113), Hayden Box (120), Adan Cornwell (170).

Oak Mountain competed in the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile over the weekend, finishing seventh out of 30 teams. Trey Denny (106 pounds) placed third, Sam Reid (182) finished fourth, and Quinn Ivey (113) and Camden Tipton (120) finished fifth.

Oak Mountain also sent a team to the Chelsea Invitational and finished sixth out of 12 teams. Ben Thomas (220) and Broc Chesney (152) were the top finishers, each finishing third in their divisions. Drayton Gooch (132) placed fourth, while Brady Coggin (126), Levi Jenkins (132) and Colton Moore were fifth.

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls team posted a solid week last week to improve to 6-1 on the year. On Tuesday, the Eagles fell to Thompson 1,294-1,171. On Thursday, they rebounded to beat Pelham 1,080-899.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.