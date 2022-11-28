HS sports recap: Lady Hornets win Turkey Jam

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow reacts after Sydney Schwallie hit a 3-point shot during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Basketball Chelsea High School won the Spartan Turkey Jam on Nov. 22, 2022. Prev Next

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

Many of the local basketball teams returned to action last Monday in tournament action.

The Chelsea and Briarwood girls continued play in Mountain Brook’s Spartan Turkey Jam, with both playing in the semifinals. Chelsea pulled out a 46-40 win over Guntersville, while Briarwood suffered a 51-26 loss to Mountain Brook.

For Chelsea, Sophia Brown scored 14 points and Haley Trotter added 13 points in the winning effort.

Oak Mountain’s girls were hosting a Thanksgiving Classic event over two days and began with a narrow 43-41 loss to Theodore on Monday.

Briarwood’s boys began play in the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational on Monday, picking up a solid 60-37 win over Pensacola (Florida). William Lloyd led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points. Drew Mears scored 9 points, Zach Lamey added 8, and Grant Mears and Luke Schultz each chipped in 7 points.

Chelsea’s boys came up on the short end in a 76-66 loss to Benjamin Russell in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook. The Hornets rallied back to tie the game after trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, but were unable to cement the comeback. In the game, Paul Lanzi went off for 23 points. Aiden Owens and Avery Futch each scored 9 points.

Oak Mountain’s began play in the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills with a 59-47 loss to Enterprise on Monday. Matthew Heiberger led the Eagles with 14 points.

On Tuesday, the Spartan Turkey Jam concluded with Chelsea beating Mountain Brook 50-48 to win the title. Brown paced the Lady Hornets with 22 points and Trotter added 16 in a strong win for Chelsea. Briarwood’s girls fell to Guntersville 54-24.

On the boys side, Chelsea earned a 65-59 win over Murphy to conclude the Turkey Jam. Lanzi led the charge with 21 points and Owens scored 18 as well.

Oak Mountain’s girls wrapped up the Thanksgiving Classic at home with a 49-41 loss to Thompson.

Briarwood’s boys fell to Thompson 51-43 in the semifinals of the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational. Colben Landrew scored 14 points to lead Thompson, with Tre Adolphus scoring 11 and Xzavyion Childress adding 10 points. For Briarwood, Lloyd scored 13 points and Grant Mears added 9 points.

Oak Mountain’s boys rebounded to beat Faith Academy 57-54 in the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic. Tre Thomas had a strong game for the Eagles with 17 points, with Matthew Heiberger scoring 16 points.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain’s boys teams finished up tournament play Wednesday. Briarwood fell to Hewitt-Trussville 48-45 in a tight game to wrap up the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational. Grant Mears led the Lions with 14 points, while brother Drew Mears had 13 points. For the Huskies, Legion Gaston rolled up 14 points and Ray Rolley added 10 points.

Oak Mountain took down Prattville 75-55 to cap off the Rebel Classic. Heiberger led the charge with 25 points and Thomas contributed 20 points in a strong effort.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team competed in the Boo Harmon Memorial Duals last Tuesday at Pell City. Chelsea finished fifth of eight teams on the day. Chelsea fell to McAdory 39-36, beat St. Clair County 48-33, fell to Pell City 48-31, then defeated Shelby County 42-33 and Hewitt-Trussville 53-24.

Chelsea also competed in the Hoover Turkey Duals on Tuesday. The Hornets beat Hoover and Mountain Brook, but fell to Huntsville and Scottsboro.

Oak Mountain competed in the Ricky Miller Memorial Duals at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, winning its pool and the gold bracket. The Eagles opened the day with a 47-24 win over American Christian Academy. Oak Mountain then beat Minor 60-12 to win its pool. The Eagles edged Vestavia Hills 39-36 in bracket play and finished things off with a 45-27 win over Tuscaloosa County.

On Wednesday, Chelsea finished fourth in the Patrick Aaron Memorial Duals at Hewitt-Trussville. The Hornets beat Arab 66-14 in the opening round and followed that up with a 52-27 win over Gardendale. Chelsea fell to Mortimer Jordan 45-24 in the semifinals, and dropped a match to Homewood, 54-22, in the third-place match.

Oak Mountain finished sixth in the same tournament. The Eagles fell to Homewood 42-32, beat Thompson 36-24, beat Daphne 48-15 and fell to Bob Jones 54-18.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.