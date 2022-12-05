HS sports recap: Eagles bowling has big week

× Expand Photo courtesy of CJ Urse Hawkins. The Oak Mountain girls bowling team. Photo courtesy of CJ Urse Hawkins.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

Some of the local basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday, with Briarwood and Oak Mountain in action.

Briarwood took to the road and picked up a sweep of Sylacauga. The Lady Lions earned a 43-26 win, as Taylor Smith led the way with 12 points. Emma Kerley added 11 points and Mary Beth Dicen finished with 5 points. The boys team also took home a 65-53 win. William Lloyd led the effort for the Lions, as he went for 12 points. Drew Mears added 11 points, while Grant Mears and Caleb Keller each registered 9 points. Grant Dickey led Sylacauga with 20 points.

Oak Mountain hosted and swept Leeds. The Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the year with a 62-28 win over the Green Wave. Raegan Whitaker led the charge with 27 points, with Lucy McKeown adding 10 points. The boys got a 75-55 win. Matthew Heiberger was the high man, scoring 24 points to lead the way. Tre Thomas went for 14 points and had 7 blocks as well. Devan Moss and Grey Williams each finished with 9 points. Ten players scored on the night for the Eagles.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain each played again on Thursday, taking to the road. Briarwood traveled to Childersburg and Oak Mountain played at Stanhope Elmore.

The Lady Lions cruised to a 59-34 win over Childersburg. Smith had another big game, scoring 19 points. Dicen added 11 points and Mia Wilson scored 6 points. In the boys game, Briarwood came up short 57-53. Zach Lamey scored 14 points to lead the team and Josh Thompson poured in 10 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls picked up a 52-39 win over Stanhope Elmore, while the boys also won 92-72. For the boys, Heiberger led the way with 21 points. Thomas had another solid effort, posting 14 points and 5 blocks. Eli Love notched 14 points and Williams added 12 points.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain played again Friday evening, with Oak Mountain hosting Helena and Chelsea traveling to Thompson.

Chelsea’s girls earned a 52-43 win over the Warriors. Sophia Brown led the Lady Hornets with 16 points, while Haley Trotter added 13 points and Olivia Pryor finished with 12 points. The boys fell to Thompson 58-47. Avery Futch led the team with 16 points and Paul Lanzi scored 10.

Oak Mountain earned a sweep over Helena. The Lady Eagles picked up a 47-45 win, as Ella Holt led the way with 13 points. Olivia Johnigan scored 16 points to pace Helena. In the boys game, Oak Mountain pulled away with a 69-49 win. Heiberger had another strong effort, scoring 25 points. Thomas finished the night with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, while Joshua Williams scored 13 points for Helena.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea indoor track and field team began the season at the Magic City Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

On the girls side, Mia Dunavant won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20. Cady McPhail won the 3,200 in 11:21 as well. The girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams took home top prize as well. Lily Rigor was sixth and Jadlyn Debardlabon was 10th in the 60-meter dash, Tyndal Ann Griffith was fourth and Brylee Bennett was seventh in the 800, Ty Cason finished second in the 3,200, Debardlabon was second in the long jump, and Alana McCulla placed second in the pole vault.

For the boys, Brandon Sims was fifth and Eryk Brown finished ninth in the 60, Parker Campbell was second and Hudson Williams was fourth in the 3,200, Raymond Bridgeman placed fifth in the triple jump, and the boys 4x200 relay team was fifth.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team fell to Vestavia Hills 43-21 last Thursday. Kian Box (106 pounds), Landon Keith (138), Tyler Rayford (145) and Kalob Johnstone (220) won matches for the Hornets.

Chelsea competed in the Huntsville Invitational over the weekend as well, finishing third out of 29 teams. Johnstone won the 220-pound class, Collin Burroughs (160) was second and Ian Osbourn (195) finished third in their respective classes.

Oak Mountain split matches in the Over the Mountain Duals last Tuesday, beating Spain Park 42-27 and falling to Thompson 37-33.

Over the weekend, the Eagles competed in the Stewart Schay Black Horse Invitational in Tennessee, finishing eighth out of 31 teams. Camden Tipton (113 pounds) and Quinn Ivey (120) finished second in their weight classes. Trey Denny placed third in the 106-pound class and Sam Reid was fourth in the 182 class.

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls bowling team had another strong week. The Eagles beat Hoover 1,073-989 on Wednesday, then won again on Thursday. Oak Mountain scored 1,133 pins to 1,013 for Vestavia Hills and 870 for John Carroll. Senior Jojo Smith was the high scorer both days, as she notched games of 217 and 214.

