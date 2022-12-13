HS sports recap: Eagles take down Huffman

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Matt Heiberger (23) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Jordan Ross (5) in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain basketball teams were all back in action last Tuesday. Briarwood traveled to Bessemer City, Chelsea hosted Helena and Oak Mountain hosted Huffman.

Briarwood’s boys and girls teams earned a sweep over Bessemer City. The girls won 55-11, led by 17 points from Ann Tatum Baker. Taylor Smith scored 14 points as well. Briarwood’s boys picked up a 38-25 win as well.

Chelsea’s girls earned a 43-27 win over Helena. Madison Moore led the team with 12 points and Olivia Pryor added 11 points. The boys also earned a 57-37 win. Paul Lanzi led the Hornets with 18 points, including surpassing 1,000 points for his career. Avery Futch scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Jaxon Shuttlesworth added 8 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls suffered a 60-21 loss to Huffman. Jamiria Jones led Huffman with 16 points, while Destinee Nelson scored 14 points. Oak Mountain’s boys picked up a solid 78-73 win over the defending Class 6A state champions. Matthew Heiberger notched a double-double with an impressive 25 points and 10 rebounds. Grey Williams notched 14 points, while Tre Thomas added 10 points and 5 blocks, and Devan Moss finished with 8 points.

Chelsea went on the road Thursday night and came away with a sweep of Sylacauga. The Lady Hornets took home a 59-13 win over the Aggies. Caroline Brown led the way for the team with 12 points, and Pryor followed with 11 points. The Hornets won the boys game 68-49 behind a balanced scoring effort. Shuttlesworth led the way with 12 points, while Lanzi and Futch each added 11 points. Christen Whetstone also hit double figures, scoring 10 points in the contest. MJ Conrad scored 9 points and Aiden Owens added 8 points.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain were back in action on Friday night, with the Lions earning a sweep over Woodlawn and Oak Mountain’s teams falling to Vestavia Hills.

Briarwood’s girls won by 32 points, 62-29, and the boys picked up a 78-54 win over the Colonels. Drew Mears led the Lions with 17 points on the night, while William Lloyd and Luke Schultz scored 11 points each. Caleb Keller scored 10 to give the team four double-digit scorers.

In the girls game, Ellie Causey led the team with 11 points. Smith scored 10 points, while Mary Beth Dicen, Emma Kerley and Baker all finished with 8 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Vestavia 89-42. Sarah Gordon led the Lady Rebels with 18 points on the night. Oak Mountain’s boys suffered an 81-62 defeat. Williams scored 19 points to lead the team, while Heiberger finished with 17 points. Jackson Weaver led the Rebels with 20 points.

Chelsea’s boys traveled to Oxford on Saturday for the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic. The Hornets fell to Central-Phenix City 71-70 in overtime. Lanzi scored 25 points and Owens scored 13 points.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood indoor track and field team sent a couple of athletes to the Holiday Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. May Grace Parker finished third in the 3,200-meter run, while Luci Williams finished fifth for the Lions.

Chelsea excelled in the Holiday Invitational, with the Hornets featuring a few winners. Cady McPhail led a 1-2-3 finish in the 800-meter run, as she won the race in 2 minutes, 15 seconds. Teammates Ty Cason and Tyndal Ann Griffith followed in second and third.

The girls 4x800-meter relay team won in 9:43, while Alana McCulla won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 10 feet, 6 inches.

Lily Rigor was sixth in the 60, Mia Dunavant finished second in the 400, Kylie Joens was seventh in the 1,600, Brylee Bennett finished seventh in the 1,600 and the 4x200 relay team finished third.

For the boys, Eryk Brown was sixth in the 60, Hudson Williams finished 10th in the 800, Raymond Bridgeman was seventh in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay was fifth.

Oak Mountain competed in a different segment of the Holiday Invitational. Finishing in the top 10 for the boys were Davion Foster, who was seventh in the 60, Walker Shook, who was sixth in the high jump, and Matthew Womack, who placed ninth in the 1,600. The 4x200- and 4x800-meter relay teams were sixth.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team was in action last week. The Hornets fell to Spain Park 47-22 on Wednesday and dropped a match to Hewitt-Trussville 43-21 on Thursday.

Chelsea finished 13th over the weekend in the Spartan Invitational at Mountain Brook. Oak Mountain also competed in the event and finished 16th.

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls bowling team picked up two more wins last Tuesday, posting a tri-match victory over Spain Park and Calera. The Eagles scored 1,086 pins, to Spain Park’s 888 and Calera’s 853.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.