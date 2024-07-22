Vizzina, other local stars featured in new video game

× 1 of 3 Expand Gameplay screen capture via EA Sports College Football 25 Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a Briarwood Christian School alum, is among the local stars in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Gameplay screen capture. × 2 of 3 Expand Gameplay screen capture via EA Sports College Football 25 UAB defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller, an Oak Mountain High School graduate, is among the local athletes in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Gameplay screen capture. × 3 of 3 Expand Gameplay screen capture via EA Sports College Football 25 Liberty tight end Jacob Jenkins, a Spain Park High School graduate, is among the local players in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Gameplay screen capture. Prev Next

Christopher Vizzina and Emmanuel Waller are among those "in the game."

For the first time in over a decade, college football fans will be able to lead their favorite school to a championship from the comfort of their couch.

EA Sports College Football 25, the first fully-licensed college football video game of the Name, Image and Likeness era, hit consoles July 19. Developed by the same company that produces the Madden series, CFB 25 features high school and transfer portal recruiting, replicas of every college stadium, and team traditions like Auburn’s War Eagle flight.

CFB 25 also includes athlete likenesses from all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Not every single player in the country was included on launch day, but over 10,000 are expected to be available at the time of the game’s release, including dozens of Birmingham-area natives.

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina, coming in at 79 overall, is the game’s highest-rated Briarwood alum. As a junior in 2021, Vizzina led Briarwood to a nearly flawless regular season while earning all-state and all-American honors. Named a five-star recruit by many services, he threw for over 7,000 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns over the course of his high school career. Vizzina spent his first season at Clemson redshirting and is expected to compete for the starting job in the fall.

“It’s very, very cool to see myself in the game, because I remember being little and playing the game so much,” Vizzina said. “It made me dream big. Ten years was too long. I’m glad it’s back.”

Two former Briarwood linemen are playable: Trent Howard, a guard at Clemson, and Harrison Clemmer, a center at Auburn. Howard, a 2020 Briarwood graduate, earned Class 5A Lineman of the Year honors during his final high school season. Clemmer, a redshirt sophomore yet to appear in a game for Auburn, earned all-metro, all-county, and all-state honors as a senior in 2022.

Sitting at 71 overall, Oak Mountain alumnus Emmanuel Waller is one of the highest-rated players on the UAB defensive line. Originally a Chelsea High School star, Waller transferred to Oak Mountain before his senior season. Waller started several games for the Blazers last season and is expected to see plenty of snaps in the fall.

Liberty tight end Jacob Jenkins, a 2020 Spain Park graduate, boasts a 77 overall rating in the game, putting him among the elite tight ends in Conference USA. Jenkins played several different positions for the Jaguars, including fullback, wide receiver and long snapper, and recorded a career-high 156 receiving yards in a 2019 game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. He started his college career at Jacksonville State, transferred to Coastal Carolina, where he earned all-Sun Belt honors, and finally transferred to Liberty.

South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford, a 2020 Hoover graduate, leads a laundry list of over 10 playable Buccaneers. One of the most decorated QBs in school history, Ashford was named a high school All-American in 2019 after throwing for 2,542 yards and 22 touchdowns. Ashford began his college career at Oregon before transferring to Auburn, where he was the Tigers’ starter in 2022. He’s expected to be the Gamecocks’ backup in the fall.

The long list of Hoover alumni featured in the game includes South Alabama left tackle Ethan Hubbard, UAB center Adam Lepowski, Arkansas linebacker Bradley Shaw, Appalachian State defensive tackle Markus Clark, Northern Illinois cornerback Jacob Finley, Jacksonville State safety Cai Mayowa, Southern Miss long snapper Brennen Milliron, Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron, Rice safety Marcus Williams and South Alabama edge rusher Jordan Norman.

The game’s highest-rated Vestavia Hills player is Tennessee edge rusher Jordan Ross, an incoming freshman. Ross, a five-star recruit and a two-time all-state selection, recorded 72 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks during his senior season and was selected to the Under Armour All-American game. At 79 overall, Ross is one of the game’s highest-rated freshmen.

At 75 overall, Clemson wideout Cole Turner is among the Tigers’ top receiving options. A 2022 Vestavia graduate, Turner was named second-team all-state as a senior after averaging 19.5 yards per punt return and 34.5 yards per kickoff return. In 2023, he racked up 101 receiving yards in his second career college game, becoming just the third Clemson wideout to accomplish the feat.

The game prominently features several Hewitt-Trussville alumni, including Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore, a 2020 graduate of the school. Moore boasts an overall rating of 92, making him the fifth-highest rated safety in the game and the highest rated player on the Crimson Tide roster. As a prep star, Moore was named a high school All-American, an Alabama-Mississippi All-Star, and a four-star recruit. He has recorded 144 tackles in his Crimson Tide career and was named one of Alabama’s permanent team captains in 2023.

Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants and UAB tackle Ryan Gunter were seniors on the 2021 Hewitt team that won nine games and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Alabama redshirt freshman defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, rated 78 overall, registered seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a senior for the Huskies in 2022.

Incoming UAB center Kade Martin was named a freshman All-American in high school and was a four-year starter for Hewitt.

Clay-Chalkville boasts an alum on either side of the Iron Bowl rivalry. Defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, rated 79 overall, is one of Alabama’s highest-ranked freshmen, while Auburn linebacker DJ Barber is the Tigers’ sole newcomer at his position.

The two players were leaders on Clay’s 2023 state championship team, with Barber recording a team-leading 152 tackles over the course of the season and Mbakwe spending time at wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back and returner. Both played an important role in securing the Cougars’ fourth state title: in the state championship game against Saraland, Mbakwe accounted for four touchdowns, and Barber made the game-winning stop at the 1-yard line.

Editor’s note: This list is likely not a complete one. Is there anyone we missed that’s “in the game?” Let us know by emailing sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.