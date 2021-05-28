Jags cling to early lead, capture maiden state title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Jags celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy after defeating Davidson in the state final at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on May 8. The Jags defeated Davidson 2-0 to win their first boys soccer state championship in school history.

The Jaguars finished it off.

The Spain Park High School boys soccer team claimed the program’s first Class 7A state championship with a 2-1 win over Davidson at John Hunt Park on May 8.

“I’ve been here a long time, and the support has been great,” Spain Park head coach Matt Hall said. “It’s a great state with such great players, and it just means so much to reach the top eight and bring the first state title in school history.”

Spain Park went ahead less than 20 minutes into the match, scoring off Seth Walter’s low shot that squeezed past the Davidson goalkeeper. The Jags took that lead into the halftime break.

Shea Tillette notched the Jags’ second goal nine minutes into the second half, scoring off a beautiful set piece to put his team up 2-0.

From there, Spain Park held on. Davidson notched a goal with over 15 minutes to play, but the Jags never allowed an equalizer.

“We were in bunker mode at that time,” Hall said. “I knew they had the ability to put one in and tie it up, but the heart and competitiveness of this team — they’ve played from behind in the playoffs, played with a man down — this group just finds ways to get it done.”

Spain Park goalkeeper Chase Tilashalski left the game due to injury in the second half, and Trey Elliot came in and finished out the win.

Anderson Ivey, who scored a goal in Spain Park’s 2-1 semifinal win over Hoover the previous day, was named the state tournament MVP.

“I’m kind of lost for words, but I’m so glad I could do it with this team my senior year. It’s the first one in school history, so people are going to remember it for a really long time,” Ivey said.

Ivey felt the Jags controlled most of the game and were able to pull out the win by keeping their composure.

In the win over Hoover, Ivey’s goal gave the Jags a 1-0 lead. Hoover was able to tie the game at 1-1, as Igor Rudolph scored on a penalty kick following a Spain Park player’s ejection.

Conner Warren scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to lift the Jags to the 2-1 lead, with the score remaining that way the rest of the way.

To reach the final four, Spain Park knocked off Oak Mountain 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs and edged Grissom 3-2. The Jags won each of their four playoff games by one goal each. Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 1-0 and beat Huntsville 2-1 to reach the semifinals.

Spain Park finished the season with a 19-1-3 record. Hoover wrapped up the year at 20-3.