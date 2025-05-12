Jefferson State men’s, women’s golf teams receive national tournament bids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College Jefferson State women's golf team members.

Jefferson State's Men's and Women's Golf teams will compete in their respective national tournaments May 13-16 to cap off an historic season as the women's team marks its first-ever trip to nationals.

The men's team has now advanced to nationals in four of the last five seasons.

JSCC is the only community college in Alabama to have both its men's and women's golf team advance to nationals on automatic bids.

“I’m incredibly proud of our student-athletes’ growth over the course of this year, both academically and on the course,” Athletic Director Jacob Call said. “Seven of the 11 students going to nationals are on the Dean’s or President’s list, and our men’s team has its highest average GPA yet.”

The men's team earned the trip to nationals by finishing third in the NJCAA Southeast District Championship, hosted by Shelton State Community College at Ol' Colony Golf Complex in Tuscaloosa on April 21-22.

The Pioneers combined to shoot 14-over par in Round 1 and 3-over par in Round 2 to finish behind only Central Alabama Community College (+7) and Eastern Florida State (+11).

Braydon Moye bested all golfers with a combined 3-under par over two rounds.

Mason Jones was 10th overall at 6-over, and Austin Freeman was 15th at 7-over, including an eagle on par-5 Hole 10 in the second round. Taylor Chambers was 21st at plus-8, and Asher Nissim was 42nd at plus-13.

The NJCAA Division 1 Men’s National Championship will be held at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas. Live updates can be found at scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/237588/scoring/team.

The women's team advanced by finishing third in the NJCAA South District Tournament, hosted by Snead State Community College at Cider Ridge Golf Course in Oxford on April 30-May 1.

Reagan Darden was ninth individually at a combined 22-over par, and Rebecca Pearce was close behind at 11th with a 24-over. Addi Campbell was 19th, Isa Velasquez was 20th, and Sydney Rogers was 33rd.

The NJCAA Division 2 Women’s National Championship will be held at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, Iowa. Follow the golfers live at scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/238016/scoring/team.

Learn more about Jefferson State’s golf programs at https://www.jeffersonstate.edu/athletics/.