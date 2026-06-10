Lady Eagles fall just short in state final

× Expand Photo by Alex Millender The Eagles with the 2026 7A girls soccer runner up red map trophy in Oak Mountain’s 1-0 loss versus Auburn in the 7A girls soccer state finals on Saturday, May 9.

Oak Mountain High School’s girls soccer team put together a strong playoff run, winning its first three playoff matches by a combined score of 23-0 before falling to Auburn 1-0 in the Class 7A final May 9.

Expand Photo by Alex Millender Bethany Ayala (6) contends the ball against Auburn’s Abby Counts (21) during Oak Mountain’s 1-0 loss versus Auburn in the 7A girls soccer state finals on May 9.

The Lady Eagles defeated Prattville 13-0, Bob Jones 4-0 and Thompson 6-0 in the semifinals to reach the championship game with a 24-1-1 record under coach Chris Blight.

Against Thompson in the semis, Rylin McCarty and Kati Ann Shepherd scored two goals apiece, while Bethany Ayala and Mae Caroline Cherry each added one. Isabelle Cherry, Lauren Prier and Faith Harrell contributed assists. Oak Mountain outshot Thompson 23-4, with goalkeeper Madeleine Reilly forced to record just one save.

In the final against Auburn, Reilly was magnificent, making seven saves as the Eagles limited the Tigers to nine shots overall. Auburn’s Lulabelle Hammer scored the only goal of the match at the 47:25 mark on an assist from Darby Ferguson to hand Oak Mountain its lone defeat of the postseason.

Expand Photo by Alex Millender Rylin McCarty (22) passes the ball in Auburn territory.

Briarwood’s girls had a strong run of their own, beating McAdory 10-0 in the first round and Benjamin Russell 10-0 in the second round before falling 1-0 to Northridge in the quarterfinals.

Spain Park’s girls opened the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Helena in the first round before falling to Northridge 4-2 in the second round.