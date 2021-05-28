Lady Jags golf team claims 3rd state title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Courtney Johnson tees off at the first hole during the Class 7A girls golf sectionals April 27 at Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham.

The Spain Park High School girls golf team saved the best for last.

Three Jags golfers posted rounds in the 70s and the team posted its best score of the year by eight strokes in the first day of the Class 7A state tournament.

The state tournament was held at Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove in Mobile and was originally slated to be a 36-hole event over May 10 and 11. Despite persistent rain on the first day, all golfers were able to complete a full round.

After that day, Spain Park was atop the leaderboard by a single stroke.

The weather was worse the following day. Heavy rain and thunderstorms entered the area in the late morning, halting the tournament. The course was deemed unplayable for the remainder of the day.

That meant the tournament reverted to the first day’s scores, giving Spain Park the championship. The Jags finished with a score of 223, one ahead of Huntsville and three ahead of Auburn. Fairhope finished at 238.

It was the third state title in program history for Spain Park, the first since 2017. This year’s postseason run was the first in which the Jags swept the three postseason tournaments, winning at section, sub-state and state.

“When you win a state championship, you have to play your best golf you’ve played all year, and that’s exactly what we did,” Spain Park coach Kelly Holland said.

Given that they won by a single stroke, each shot was significant for the Jags. But the standout performer for the team was Courtney Johnson, who tied for the low medalist runner-up spot by posting a round of 2-under par (70) the first day of the tournament. She rolled in birdie putts on 17 and 18 to go under par and ultimately lift her team to the title.

“Those two birdies she had on 17 and 18, those were huge,” Holland said. “She makes pars and we don’t win.”

Taylor Trible, who has led the team on and off the course all season, did not post her best round of the year but still finished with a solid score of 76 (+4) and finished tied for ninth.

Polly Kate McCrackin fired a key round of 77 as well. Carmen Britt shot an 81. Holland said throughout the season that in order for the Jags to peak at the end, they would need to play with confidence. She felt like they did just that at state.

“They all improved throughout the year,” Holland said. “They played with tremendous confidence.”

Spain Park looks capable of making another run next year as well. There are no seniors on this year’s team and could be even better in a year’s time.

“We get them all back next year, that’s the beauty of it,” Holland said. “They’re a great bunch and they had a good time.”

At sub-state, the Lady Jags fired a team score of 235 to win the tournament. Trible led the way by shooting a 74. McCrackin fired an 80, Britt shot 81 and Johnson shot an 87. They won a playoff with Hewitt-Trussville to win the Section 3 tournament at Highland Park. The two teams tied at 235 and the Jags won on a playoff hole. Trible was individual runner-up with a 74. Johnson shot 80, McCrackin shot an 81 and Britt fired an 85. Competing as an individual, Emma Fortier shot 85.

Spain Park’s Chase Kyes made it through the section and sub-state tournaments to qualify for the boys state tournament as an individual. At state, he shot a 77 (+6) and finished in a tie for 15th.