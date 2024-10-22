Lions, Hornets, Eagles take on volleyball regionals

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Briarwood players celebrate during a match between Briarwood and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Vestavia Hills High School. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chelsea players celebrate during a Class 6A, Area 8 tournament match between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Pelham High School. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain celebrates from the Class 7A, Area 6 volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Oak Mountain High School. Prev Next

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school volleyball teams will play in the super regional tournaments this week.

Chelsea won the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament last week, while Briarwood won the 5A, Area 8 tournament.

Oak Mountain finished as the runner-up in 7A, Area 6.

Briarwood swept Shelby County and beat regular season champ Sylacauga 3-1 in the tournament final.

Chelsea knocked out Spain Park 3-1 in the opening round of the tournament before rallying from two sets down to defeat regular season champ Pelham 3-2.

Oak Mountain was the regular season champ in its area, but the Eagles were defeated by Hoover 3-0 in the final, after the Eagles swept Tuscaloosa County 3-0.

Oak Mountain will play in the North Super Regional at the Finley Center. The Eagles will face two-time defending state runner-up Bob Jones in the opening round, set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. Should the Eagles win, they would qualify for the state tournament next week and play again at 6:30 p.m. against either Huntsville or Central-Phenix City. If they make it to that point, the Eagles would play one more match Thursday at 2:45 p.m. to determine seeding for the state tournament.

Briarwood and Chelsea will compete in the South Super Regional at the Cramton Bowl.

Chelsea opens the 6A bracket Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. against Theodore. With a win, the Hornets would play either Pike Road or Brookwood at approximately 3:30 p.m. The Hornets would need to win both to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2019. If they advance, they would play at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday to determine state seeding.

Briarwood takes on Elberta in the opening round of the 5A bracket Thursday at 9:45 a.m. With a win, the Lions would play either Brewbaker Tech or Montgomery Catholic in the next round at 2:45 p.m. Briarwood would need to win both matches to advance to the second day of the tournament and to state. Briarwood would play at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday to determine state seeding.

The North Super Regional Tournament has been held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the last several years, but the venue and the Alabama High School Athletic Association did not come to terms on a new agreement, forcing the AHSAA to find a new location for this year's tournament.

The Finley Center is located at the Hoover Met Complex. The South Super Regional takes place at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.