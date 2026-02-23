Lions, Hornets, Jags advance at regionals

Three local teams are moving on in the high school basketball playoffs.

Briarwood's girls, Chelsea's girls and Spain Park's boys all won last Thursday in the opening round of the Central Regional last week at Alabama State University in Montgomery.

Briarwood blew out Valley 57-23 to advance easily in Class 5A. Ann Tatum Baker led the charge, scoring 24 points for the Lady Lions and outscoring the opponent herself. Emma Kerley posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a strong performance. Clara Crawford added eight points and eight rebounds, while Grace Garrett added six points.

Briarwood will take on area foe Central-Clay County in the regional final on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., back at Alabama State. Briarwood has defeated Central all three times this year, by an average of nearly 28 points per contest.

Chelsea dominated as well, blowing past Calera 54-33 in Class 6A. The Lady Hornets were led by Gabby Garcia, who went for 18 points and seven rebounds in the contest. Lemmie Floyd joined her in double figures with 13 points. Juliann Bass added eight points and eight rebounds, while Caroline Brown finished with seven points and six steals.

Chelsea will also take on an area foe in the regional final, as the Lady Hornets face Pelham on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Alabama State.

Spain Park led nearly wire to wire and held on to beat McAdory 50-48, even as the Yellow Jackets made it close in the second half. Tommy Morrison was the star of the show for the Jags, going for 20 points, five rebounds and five blocks on the night. Quinn Davis tallied eight points and six rebounds, while Cooper Gann had seven points. Josh Wilkerson picked up four steals in the game.

Spain Park will now prepare to face Calera, which upset Pelham 41-40 in the opening round on a buzzer-beating shot. The Jags will play at Alabama State on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in the regional final, with a spot in the state final four on the line.