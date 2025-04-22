Lions, Hornets move on

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski Briarwood head coach Chris Heaps celebrates during a playoff game against Holtville on April 18, 2025. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski.

The Briarwood and Chelsea high school baseball are standing strong after the first round of the state playoffs last Friday.

Briarwood took care of Holtville in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, winning both games on Friday, 4-0 and 15-3.

In the first game, the Lions scored all four of their runs in the first inning and that was all they needed. They got on the board with Houston Hartsfield’s sacrifice fly, and Will Clark’s fielder’s choice made it 2-0. Brayden Robertson doubled and Robbie Paulsen singled to make it 4-0.

Ivan Hand took care of the rest, throwing a complete game shutout to send Briarwood in the victory. Hand only allowed four hits and struck out nine in the dominant showing.

Briarwood took that momentum and stormed to a big win in the second game. The Lions scored multiple runs in the first four innings and finished the game off in five innings. Hartsfield had a triple and drove in two runs. Robertson hit a double and knocked in three, while Clark had a double and finished with four runs batted in.

Seth Staggs scored four runs from the leadoff spot, Parker Daniels drove in three runs and JP Harbor knocked in another run.

Hartsfield started the game on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing one run. Parker Sfakianos and Sam Lanier each threw an inning as well.

Chelsea had similar success in the first round of the 6A playoffs, sweeping Brookwood 11-4 and 4-0.

In the first game, Brookwood scratched across a run in the first inning, but Chelsea pounced for five runs in the second inning and never relinquished the lead. In the five-run second, Aiden Hughes and Cade Mims had run-scoring hits. The Hornets then added six runs over the final two frames.

Mack Breazeale had two doubles among his three hits, driving in a pair of runs. Mims also finished with three hits, and Hughes had two hits and two RBIs. Hughes started on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts. Paxton Stallings threw the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up a run on four hits.

In the second game, Mims knocked in a pair, while Stallings and Blake Bousman each drove in a run. Jackson Price got the nod and threw six innings of shutout ball, striking out 13.

Briarwood and Chelsea will head south this weekend for the second round of the playoffs. Briarwood will travel to St. Paul’s and Chelsea will play at Saraland. A doubleheader will be played Friday, and an if-necessary third game will take place Saturday.