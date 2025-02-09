Lions, Hornets moving on

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Athletics The Briarwood Christian School girls basketball team defeated Valley on Feb. 7, 2025, in the Class 5A sub-regional round.

The Briarwood and Chelsea basketball teams are moving on following sub-regional playoff wins over the weekend.

Briarwood's boys and girls are both moving on after road victories over Valley.

The Lady Lions earned a tough 57-45 win on Friday, breaking things open after a two-point margin at halftime. Emma Kerley became the program leader for points scored in a career, as she went for 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a standout performance. Another game worthy of praise came from Clara Crawford, who poured in 21 points and 18 rebounds in the victory. Ann Tatum Baker had six points and seven assists as well.

Briarwood's boys found similar success, winning 62-49. Drew Mears led the way with 22 points, while Garrett Witherington added 15 points and Eli Stubbs tallied 11 points.

Briarwood's girls have been in the regional tournament as recently as two years ago, but the boys are making a return to regionals for the first time since 2000, when the Lions were runners-up in Class 3A.

Both teams will open up the Central Regional at Alabama State University next Thursday, with the boys playing Montevallo and the girls facing Selma. Game times will be finalized in the coming days.

Chelsea's boys and girls will also be making simultaneous returns to the regional tournament. The Lady Hornets have become a mainstay at the regional tournament, and the boys team is making a second straight trip as well after winning over the weekend.

On Friday, the Lady Hornets knocked off Calera 57-34. The boys followed that up Saturday with a 58-54 win over Calera as well. In the contest, Aiden Owens posted 14 points. Demarquis Floyd joined him in double figures with 11 points. AJ Malone and Jordan Garcia each tallied eight points, while Camden Harper finished with seven points.

Chelsea's teams will also be playing at Alabama State next Thursday. The girls are set to face Hueytown, while the boys' opponent is not yet known. Game times will be finalized in the coming days.