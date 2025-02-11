Lions, Hornets set for regional tournament

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Aiden Owens (21) dribbles the ball during the Spain Park vs. Chelsea basketball game at Chelsea High School on Jan. 24, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

A few local high school basketball teams are set to play in the Central Regional tournament on Thursday.

In Class 5A, Briarwood's boys and girls qualified for regionals. It is the first time since 2000 that both the boys and girls have gone to regionals in the same year. Chelsea's boys and girls in Class 6A each won their sub-regional game as well to advance to the regional tournament.

All four teams will take the court Thursday at Alabama State University in Montgomery, looking to extend their postseason runs.

Briarwood's boys will play Montevallo in the second game of the day, set for a 10:30 a.m. tip. The Lady Lions will play immediately afterward against Selma at noon.

Later that day, the Chelsea girls will take on Hueytown at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30 against Paul Bryant.

The winners Thursday will return to Montgomery next Tuesday for the regional final, with a trip to the final four in Birmingham on the line.

Tickets are $12 for a general admission ticket, good for the entire day. They can be purchased at this link.

All of the statewide pairings can be seen here. Live stats for each game can be found at this link.

A digital version of the statewide regional tournament program can be purchased here.