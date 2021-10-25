Lions O-line enjoys success using team-first mentality

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood’s starting offensive linemen — Luke Schultz (71), Jason Bess (70), Alex Moorer (66), Harrison Clemmer (55) and Charlie Heidepriem (58) — following a Sept. 24 game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium. Moorer and Heidepriem are multiyear starters who have assumed much of the leadership duties within the position group.

They are the first ones to be criticized and the last ones to get the praise.

When they do their job, nobody notices. When they fail to do their job, everyone sees it and bemoans their performance.

It’s the life of an offensive lineman, a position that typically flies under the radar — unless it is getting tormented by the opposing defense.

Perhaps it should be seen as a good sign then that no one hears much from the Briarwood Christian School offensive line. That must mean the pride of Lions on the line of scrimmage are getting the job done.

This season, Charlie Heidepriem has held down the left tackle spot, Harrison Clemmer has slotted in at left guard, Alex Moorer is the center, and sophomore Luke Schultz has stepped in at right tackle. Rich Connell was starting at right guard before he was injured. At the midway point of the regular season, Jason Bess and James Michael Tedesco were pitching in there.

“They’ve got a real mean streak to them, which I enjoy, and you hope every offensive line has, and they do,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said. “Today [at practice], we’re running inside, and it’s physical and fast, but it’s not foolish and dirty.”

Moorer and Heidepriem are multiyear starters who have assumed much of the leadership duties within the position group. Everyone agrees Moorer is the strongest of the O-linemen. While many initially said Heidepriem would win a 40-yard dash, others hesitated and raised doubts.

Each lineman was asked the most important aspect of being a good player at his position. Technique matters, listening to coaches is important, having intensity, and being physical and being gritty are needed characteristics. Senior Andy Foust added playing as hard as possible from the snap of the ball through the whistle.

But having that trust in teammates and the surrounding team matters greatly as well.

“If you don’t trust who’s right next to you, you can’t accomplish anything,” Heidepriem said.

Through the first half of the season, Briarwood had received much notoriety for its explosive offense and sound defense. Headlines praising the performances of quarterback Christopher Vizzina and running back Luke Reebals have appeared on the 280 Living website and many other places. Not many of those stories have captured the performance of the offensive line, but that’s fine by them.

“We don’t mind not getting all the credit,” Clemmer said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Lions offensive line moves as the ball is snapped to quarterback Christopher Vizzina in a Sept. 24 game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium. Head coach Matthew Forester said this year’s offensive line is a group that possesses the combination of knowing what to do and how to do it.

The way Forester puts it, an offensive lineman is conditioned to “enjoy the praise of their momma and their coaches.” While their names may not be attached to the ball finding the end zone, they take pride and satisfaction in knowing it couldn’t be done without them.

“We’re all part of the team. A touchdown is a touchdown,” Moorer said.

The likes of Vizzina and Reebals have had great success this season due in large part to the blocking efforts of the line in front of them. Even after games, that unit is one of the first to receive high marks from its quarterback.

“The biggest thing is that I’m best friends with every one of them,” Vizzina said. “It goes beyond the field. I love hanging out with them off the field and going to school with them. When we get out here, I know they have my back, they know I’ve got their back.”

Many of them have been playing together since middle school, while Vizzina and Clemmer go back further than that. They have also been coached for a long time by a familiar face in offensive coordinator Bobby Kerley, who also coaches the basketball team at Briarwood.

Basketball players and offensive linemen are not often grouped in the same category of athletes, but the mentality Kerley coaches that group with works perfectly at Briarwood.

“A lot of OL is just gutting it out and being tough, so I love the fact that our basketball coach coaches them,” Forester said. “He’s used to coaching five guys at one time and he does that with the OL. He’s all about running up and down that court and playing as fast as we can.

“He’s going to push them to run, to finish, to excel, and he lives it and he means it, so it’s a good thing for them.”

Forester said this year’s offensive line is a group that possesses the combination of knowing what to do and how to do it.

“All of it boils back down to fundamentals,” Forester said. “What I love is they know who they’re supposed to get. They’re a heady group … As you get further into the season, the better the DLs get and the better you have to be.”

Briarwood is a private school, meaning it is placed in a higher classification of AHSAA competition compared to public schools. The Lions currently play at the Class 6A level and face teams with bigger and faster athletes on a regular basis.

Heidepriem is a prime example of that. He plays and excels at the left tackle position while weighing in at 215 pounds, a weight more commonly found at tight end or linebacker in today’s game.

“Typically at Briarwood, you’re going to be an undersized guy going up against these huge guys,” Forester said. “The grit and the fight that they have is a unique thing.”

There is still work to be done if the Lions are to reach their lofty goals this season. The offensive line will be a major part of that. If fans, supporters and observers aren’t talking about the O-line after the game, that’s normally a good sign.