Local athletes honored by Kiwanis Club

Kyle Parmley Chelsea Volleyball Lauren Buchanan was among the athletes recognized by the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham recognized 18 high school seniors and two teams for extraordinary athleticism and sportsmanship.

For more than 90 years, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham has recognized and honored top high school senior athletes from Jefferson and Shelby County schools.

Now in its 93rd year, the Kiwanis Athletic Awards are selected by a committee of Kiwanians who scout and research athletes and teams throughout the year. The honorees were named at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham meeting Tuesday.

Lauren Buchanan from Chelsea, Oak Mountain's John Shoemaker and Spain Park's Charlee Bennett were honored as the top local athletes in their sport.

Boys Basketball Player

Dewayne Brown II, Hoover High School

Girls Basketball Player

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills High School

Boys Golf Player of the Year

Jackson Skinner, Mountain Brook High School

Football Player of the Year

Jourdin Crawford, Parker High School

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Emma Brooke Levering, Homewood High School

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

John Shoemaker, Oak Mountain High School

Baseball Player of the Year

Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook High School

Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Annie Kerr, Mountain Brook High School

Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Colvin Bussey, Homewood High School

Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Ansley Cox, Vestavia Hills High School

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

James Giles, Jr., Ramsay IB High School

Wrestler of the Year

Damarcus Powe, Gardendale High School

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Luke Jovanich, Oak Mountain High School

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Aaliyah Carter, Shades Valley High School

Softball Player of the Year

Charlee Bennett, Spain Park High School

Volleyball Player of the Year

Lauren Buchanan, Chelsea High School

William Legg Award

William Magruder, John Carroll Catholic High School

The 2025 William Legg Achievement Award honors a senior athlete who has superior academic accomplishments, has exhibited leadership qualities within the school and has been involved in meaningful community service activities. This award is named in honor of long time Kiwanian, Bill Legg. Legg was a student-athlete at Birmingham-Southern College, a teacher in Jefferson County Schools, and Athletic Director for the Jefferson County Schools. He retired after serving as Executive Director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Fred Sington Award Winners

Parker High School Football Team and Hoover High School Boys Basketball Team

The Fred Sington Award recognizes the standout high school team. It’s named for the late Kiwanis Club of Birmingham President Fred Sington, who was described as an almost mythic sports figure, lettering in four sports at Phillips High School before going on the University of Alabama as a member of its 1931 Rose Bowl Team and an All-American in both college football and baseball. He was an assistant football coach at Duke and played professional baseball for several teams, including the Brooklyn Dodgers. He returned to Birmingham to open a sporting goods store and serve our community.

Coach’s Choice Award

Grayson Pope, Hewitt-Trussville High School

This award is presented in honor of late Kiwanian Dr. Don Englebert who served on the Athletics Awards Committee for 56 years. This award goes to the student who may not have even been the best athlete but who, like Don, was the heart of the team and the true MVP.

Kiwanis Club of Birmingham contributed to this report.