Local athletes shine at AHSAA All-Star Week

× Expand Graphic courtesy of AHSAA The 30th annual AHSAA All-Star Week was held July 20-24 in Montgomery. Graphic courtesy of AHSAA.

Ten student-athletes from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools competed in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Spain Park High sent three honorees. Abby King, an outfielder on the North softball roster, hit a two-run triple. Connor Greb, an infielder on the North baseball team, recorded an at-bat. Adam Russell, on the North boys golf team, won his individual match 12-6 and was part of an overall 3-2 match play win, earning North MVP honors as the North boys won the team title 48-5 to 41.5.

Briarwood also placed three. Andrew Kunard, a center back on the North boys soccer team, played 62 minutes as the North and South played to a 2-2 tie. Taylor Mathews, on the North girls soccer team, attempted five shots as the South won 2-0. Julie Roberts, an outside hitter on the North volleyball team, tied for the North team lead with four kills in the opening set as the North won the match 3-2.

Oak Mountain had two representatives. Marley Brown, a center back on the North girls soccer team, took one shot as the South won 2-0. Zack Joyce, on the North boys cross country team, finished second overall with a time of 16:20.6 as the North won the team title 24-32.

Chelsea's Daniel Teixeira, a midfielder on the North boys soccer team, scored the tying goal in the second half off his right foot, assisted by Nathaniel Spellman, as the North and South played to a 2-2 tie.