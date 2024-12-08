Local athletes star at state cross-country meet

× 1 of 3 Expand From left: Allie Hale, Lena Anne Parker and Mary Grace Parker. × 2 of 3 Expand Ava Fields × 3 of 3 Expand John Shoemaker Prev Next

Several athletes from the area put forth great efforts at the high school state cross-country meet, held in Moulton on Nov. 9.

From Briarwood Christian School, Mary Grace Parker and Lena Anne Parker earned all-state honors in the 6A race, as they placed 10th and 11th, respectively. Mary Grace Parker ran her race in 19 minutes, 4.14 seconds, while Lena Anne Parker crossed the line in 19:05.5.

Allie Hale finished 16th overall with a time of 19:15.42, as the Briarwood girls finished fourth as a team with their performance.

Spain Park’s girls team had an impressive race, placing fifth as a team. Remy Richards posted a time of 18:15.55, good for second overall. Madison Harvey joined her in the all-state ranks, placing eighth by running 18:48.81.

Kolby Day led the Briarwood boys’ effort, finishing 51st with a time of 17:09.25.

The Chelsea boys finished 11th in the 6A race. Conner Campbell and Hudson Williams were all-state runners to lead the way for the Hornets. Campbell ran the race in 15:58.35, good for eighth overall. Williams was 10th with a time of 15:59.34.

Oak Mountain finished fifth in the boys race and sixth in the girls race in 7A, behind a consistent all-around effort.

John Shoemaker, an Ole Miss signee, crossed the finish line in third place, running his race in 15:26.52. Cooper Jeffcoat, Sam Trammell, Zack Joyce and Luke Marvin were also in the top 50. Ava Fields finished 10th to lead the Oak Mountain girls, as Catarina Williams, Chloe Jeffcoat, Faith Scardino and Hayley Datema also finished in the top 50.