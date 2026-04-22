Local baseball teams begin playoffs this week

× Expand Briarwood watches Chelsea warm up before a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

It's high school baseball playoff time.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Spain Park qualified for the state playoffs, with Briarwood playing in the Class 5A postseason, and Chelsea and Spain Park getting set to play in the 6A playoffs.

Briarwood won Class 5A, Area 8, and will host Jemison in the first round of the playoffs this week. The Lions will play a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game beginning at 4:30 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. If a decisive third game is needed in the best-of-three series, it will be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The winner of the series will play the winner between Charles Henderson and Eufaula in the second round of the playoffs.

Spain Park and Chelsea advanced to the playoffs out of Class 6A, Area 7.

Spain Park will host McAdory in the first round, with a doubleheader set to begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. If a third game in the series is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of that series will advance to play the winner between Benjamin Russell and Brookwood.

As the runner-up in Area 7, Chelsea will travel to Hueytown for the first round. The Hornets will actually begin their series Thursday, with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. A decisive third game would take place at 4 p.m. Friday.

Weather could be a factor this weekend, with rain in the forecast at times Friday and Saturday. For any potential updates on the schedule, stay tuned to the teams' social media pages.