Local baseball teams cruise through opening round

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith (far right) observes from the dugout during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026 at Jaguar's Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Spain Park high school baseball teams rolled through the first round of the state playoffs.

Spain Park, which finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, dispatched of McAdory in a sweep. Spain Park won 12-2 and 12-0 last Friday.

In the first game, of the series, the Jags finished things off in five innings to enact the 10-run rule. Ryne Paquette's sacrifice fly made it a 10-run edge and ended the ball game.

Evan Taylor led the offense with a double, a home run and four runs batted in. Paquette tallied three hits and two RBIs in the game.

On the mound, Houston Holmes threw all five innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Spain Park also finished the second win in five innings, rolling to a 12-0 victory. All nine of the Jags' hits were singles in the game, with Connor Greb, Joe Cross and Taylor all tallying a pair of hits. Greb and Taylor drove in two runs each, with Brodie Bragg also knocking in a pair.

Hudson Franks threw three scoreless innings, while Brody Smith threw the final two frames.

The Jags will head to Benjamin Russell for the second round of the playoffs, with a doubleheader slated for Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Friday at 6 p.m.

Briarwood knocked off Jemison in two games to start the 5A playoffs, winning 5-1 and 11-3 on Thursday.

In the first game, Jemison got on the board first, with a run in the third inning. But the Lions combined to score five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead for good.

For the Lions, Parker Daniels hit a home run and drove in a pair. Ivan Hand and JH Baker each hit doubles in the game as well. Houston Hartsfield threw a gem, allowing only an unearned run on two hits in seven innings. He struck out five.

Briarwood ran away with an 11-3 win in the second game to take the series. Hand and Jamison Barnes homered in the game, with Hand finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Robbie Paulsen got the win, throwing six innings and allowing two unearned runs. Sam Lanier threw the final inning.

Briarwood will host Charles Henderson this weekend in the second round of the playoffs.

Chelsea is also moving on to the second round after sweeping Hueytown in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. The Hornets won 7-1 and 4-0 to sweep the series.

With the first game tied 1-1, the Hornets scored four in the fifth and took the lead for good. Luke Neill hit a home run as one of his three hits in the contest. He also hit a double and drove in three runs. Jordan Garcia also had three hits, with two of them doubles. Avery Floyd and Bryant Wisdom each hit doubles as well. Cooper Morgan knocked in two runs as well.

On the mound, Grant Hill was sensational. He threw the complete seven innings, allowing just an unearned run on two hits.

Chelsea cruised in the second game, scoring all four runs in the second inning and holding on from there. Floyd had a double and two RBIs. Jackson Price threw the complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 10 batters.

The Hornets will host Pike Road this week in the second round of the playoffs, with a doubleheader starting the three-game series at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. If necessary, a third game would be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The soccer playoffs have also gotten underway.

Last Friday, Briarwood's boys earned a 1-0 win over Helena. The Briarwood girls had a much easier time of things, beating McAdory 10-0.

Spain Park's girls soccer team has also begun postseason play, beating Helena 3-1 last Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.

Oak Mountain's girls are also set to begin their playoff run Monday.