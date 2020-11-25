Local duo qualifies for national disc golf tourney

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Tipton. Sullivan Tipton, left, and Jared Henderson, right, stand with their trophies.

Sullivan Tipton from Oak Mountain (2020 graduate) and Jared Henderson from Trussville (2021 graduate) won a disc golf doubles tournament, qualifying them for the United States Disc Golf Championship Doubles at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Tipton and Henderson have been playing together for little over a year, and they competed in a three-day tournament. Team Young Guns led from start to finish in a tournament with more than 60 teams from over 25 different states. Tipton and Henderson were the second youngest team at the tournament.

Submitted by Brian Tipton.