Local players rack up spring accolades

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Chelsea pitcher Aiden Hughes (8) during a game between Chelsea and Pelham on April 8 at the Chelsea Sports Complex.

Several local players from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools were recognized after stellar spring sports seasons.

Chelsea’s Aiden Hughes was selected as the Class 6A Player of the Year on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state baseball team and made the first team as a pitcher following a dominant senior season. His teammate Paxton Stallings earned honorable mention as a utility player. Hughes hit .442 in addition to his exploits on the mound. He posted a perfect 9-0 mark with a 0.94 ERA. Stallings had a 2.14 ERA on the mound and knocked in 29 runs.

Briarwood freshman Ivan Hand was named to the Class 5A second team as a pitcher, turning heads with a standout debut varsity season. Hand went a perfect 8-0 with a 1.46 ERA.

The ASWA released its annual all-state softball team as well, recognizing the top players from the 2025 high school season.

Chelsea's Katie Hopson was named to the Class 6A first team as a utility player, as the senior capped off her career with a stellar season. The Marion Military Institute signee hit for a .461 batting average, racking up 16 home runs and 49 runs batted in. She produced 70 hits and had a .512 on-base percentage.

Several players earned all-state recognition following the 2025 high school soccer season.

From Briarwood, senior midfielder Sawyer Felton was named to the second team overall all-state and first team Class 6A all-state. Senior forward Thomas Lanier earned first team 6A all-state. Taylor Leib, a senior midfielder, was selected to the first team overall all-state and 6A all-state. Sophomore forward Taylor Matthews and senior midfielder Brooklyn Barnett both made the first team 6A all-state.

At Chelsea, junior defender Luke Miller was named to the second team overall all-state and first team 6A all-state. Senior midfielder Harper Jones earned first team 6A all-state, while senior forward Max Wever received second team 6A all-state honors. On the girls’ side, junior defender Laura Russell was selected to the first team overall and 6A all-state, while junior midfielder Natalie Peacock made the first team 6A all-state. Sophomore midfielders Gabi Guillen and Stella Dasilva were named to the second team 6A all-state.

For Oak Mountain, four boys players earned top-tier recognitions: senior midfielders Gabe Capocci and Nate Taylor, senior defender Luke Jovanovich and senior forward Sam Collins were all selected to the first team 7A all-state and overall all-state teams, with Collins and Taylor landing on the second team overall. Gerardo Rodriguez and Roy Soldevilla were named to the second team 7A all-state. On the girls’ side, sophomore midfielder Kati Anne Shepherd and sophomore defender Marley Brown earned second team overall all-state and first team 7A all-state honors.

From Spain Park, junior forward Reese Oldfield and senior midfielder Addy Soehn were each named to the first team 6A all-state. Junior defender Gianna Thornton earned a spot on the second team 6A all-state.