Local schools to be represented at AHSAA All-Star Week

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Ten student-athletes from schools in the 280 corridor have been selected to compete in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, set for July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Spain Park High School leads the group with three honorees: Abby King earned a spot on the North girls softball roster as a pitcher and outfielder, Connor Greb was named to the North boys baseball team as an infielder, and Adam Russell was selected to the North boys golf team.

Briarwood Christian School placed three as well. Andrew Kunard was named to the North boys soccer team as a center back, Taylor Mathews earned a spot on the North girls soccer roster, and Julie Roberts was selected to the North volleyball team as an outside hitter.

Oak Mountain High School's Marley Brown made the North girls soccer team as a center back, and Zack Joyce was named to the North boys cross country roster. Chelsea High School's Daniel Teixeira earned a spot on the North boys soccer team as a midfielder, and Mackenzie Varden of Westminster-Oak Mountain was selected to the North girls soccer team as a center back.

All-Star competition will take place at various sites in the Montgomery area, with events organized by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association under the auspices of the AHSAA.