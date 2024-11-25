Local teams hopeful as season begins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Joshua Fonbah (0) shoots a 3-pointer in the Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinal against Sparkman at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Jags to keep rolling under Black

DJ Black could not ask for a better situation to inherit as the new head coach of the Spain Park High School boys basketball program.

The Jags are the furthest thing from a program needing a rebuild or change of direction.

Chris Laatsch took Spain Park to three consecutive state final fours from 2021 to 2023, and Black was hired after Laatsch took a job at Orange Beach High. Black was previously the head coach at Thompson.

“It’s been a blessing being here,” Black said. “You don’t have to teach effort, knowing how to play or the culture. You can just kind of hit the ground running. The program was very healthy when I took it over, so I’m excited to grow on that.”

Senior guard Josh Fonbah is the returning player with the most experience. His season was cut short last year due to injury, so he is back and eager to prove his caliber.

Garrett Gorman — who transferred to Spain Park from Oak Mountain — Walker Coxhead, Crawford Blevins, Lee Guthrie, Zach Erickson and Noah Hendrix are the team’s seniors.

Harrison Stewart and Sam Fox are two juniors Black expects to take on big roles, with Cooper Gann, Quinn Davis, Jackson Fixler and Riley Kent being the other juniors ready to make their mark.

Black mentioned Tommy Morrison, Jonathan Fonbah and Andy McQueeney as sophomores who have bright futures in the program.

“We’ve got to [get] better each day, each week, month, and then by January and February, you want to be that nobody wants to play,” Black said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea’s Aiden Owens (21) dribbles the ball as he moves toward the goal in a game against Hewitt-Trussville at Chelsea High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Hornets going for second straight playoff run

The Chelsea boys know better than anyone the importance of getting hot at the right time.

In a difficult Class 7A area last year, the Hornets dropped their first five area contests before ripping four straight wins, including two to win the area tournament. Those wins vaulted Chelsea into the regional tournament for the first time in eight years.

This year, the Hornets have dropped back down to 6A but have visions of making a repeat run to the postseason.

In order to do so, they will rely on a largely unproven group of guys. Aiden Owens is the returner with the most experience, as he was a key player for Chelsea last season as well. In the words of Chelsea head coach Nick Baumbaugh, “As he goes, we go.”

There is a cast of players supporting those efforts who got some experience last season. Demarquis Floyd, Jordan Garcia, Camden Harper and Tyler Wells played some last year and will all be asked to step into bigger roles this winter.

While only a sophomore, Garcia is a player who appears capable of supplying a consistent secondary scoring load to Owens. Floyd will receive the bulk of the point guard minutes.

Owens, Floyd, Harper, Kyle Brown, Tyler Wells and AJ Malone are the seniors for this year’s squad.

“They’ve been biding their time, being great teammates, waiting for their moment,” Baumbaugh said.

Evan Moller, Brandon Griffith, BJ Nathan, Jack Flowers, Andrea Fiorini and Joseph Kindall are the team’s juniors.

Baumbaugh believes this year’s Hornets team can get back to the postseason. The team’s success hinges on being resilient in tough situations, with an ability to adapt to whatever is thrown its way.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Briarwood’s Drew Mears (1) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by Central-Tuscaloosa’s Dominic Myles (23) during the Hoover Big Orange Classic boys basketball tournament at Hoover High School on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Lions looking for steady growth

The journey of the season will tell the story for the Briarwood boys this winter.

Their schedule, which features plenty of tough competition, should test the Lions on a nightly basis. Each passing game should also add to the cohesion and toughness of the team. If the Lions progress as head coach Jeremy Mears hopes, they will be in the mix come February.

Drew Mears is back for the Lions, after leading the team in scoring a season ago. He will be transitioning to the primary ball handler after playing off the ball last year.

Briarwood has a pair of seniors who will be a big part of things as well, with Eli Stubbs and Brayden Robertson in the fold. Stubbs was the Lions’ second leading scorer a year ago and gets plenty of shots up each game. Robertson has not played basketball in a few years, but at 6-foot-6 and fresh off the football field, his presence underneath the basket will certainly help the Lions.

The addition of Robertson will help out junior forward Garrett Witherington, a promising football prospect, down low with rebounding and rim protection.

Zeke Witt played much of last season on the junior varsity team but is expected to take a big leap this year. Eli Thompson is an exceptional defender and someone Jeremy Mears said can change the game without scoring a point.

Charlie Caldwell is a left-handed shooter who could find his way into the starting lineup at times this season. Sophomore Sam Canale is looking to carry over his breakout football season onto the basketball court as well. Mears also mentioned players like Tory Smith, Parker Jackson and Jake Van Dixhorn as others who could make an impact.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain’s Chris Kunard (23) dribbles the ball guarded by Huntsville’s Nunu Baker (3) in the first half of the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Eagles aiming to continue successful run

When Oak Mountain boys coach Joel Floyd says to expect several players to contribute to the scoring load each game, he is telling the truth.

The Eagles could easily have four or five different players reach double-figure points in each game. There is no ball-dominant player, but rather several guys who can score with ease. That should be a positive for Oak Mountain as the season gets going.

Seniors will be leading the way for Oak Mountain this winter. Take a player like Chris Kunard, who is a returning point guard and commands the offense and defense on a nightly basis. There are other seniors like Chase Lamey, who was already a great shooter and has added more aspects to his game.

Will O’Dell is coming off a terrific season as the Eagles’ quarterback and will be a leader for the basketball team. Gray Plaia is another player who contributes each game, while Will Patterson, Will Burgess and Blake Benson are all in the mix as well.

Oak Mountain has been to the postseason each of the last five years, a run that includes the Class 7A state championship in 2020-21. But the Eagles have been put out in the regional tournament each of the last three seasons.

It will be tough, as it always is in 7A basketball. But Floyd said he and his guys are ready for the challenge.

“It’s going to be a dog fight come January,” he said.