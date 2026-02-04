Local teams ready for area tournaments

× Expand Spain Park's Morgan Bryant (24) plays defense during a game between Spain Park and Hueytown on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The high school basketball postseason is almost here.

Boys and girls teams from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park are preparing for the area tournaments, looking to begin potential playoff runs.

Briarwood's girls won Class 5A, Area 8 with a perfect 6-0 mark in area play and will host the area tournament. The Briarwood boys went 4-2 in area play and will travel to Sylacauga for the tournament.

The girls will take on Shelby County on Friday at 5 p.m. in the opening round of the area tournament. Central-Clay County and Sylacauga play after that, and the winners will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the final.

The boys face Central-Clay County on Monday at 6:30 p.m., following the matchup between Sylacauga and Shelby County. The winners will play Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Chelsea and Spain Park are each in Class 6A, Area 8. The boys tournament will be played at Pelham, and Chelsea will take on the regular season champs Monday at 7 p.m. Before that, Spain Park will take on Helena at 5:30 p.m. The winners will face off the in the area final Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The girls tournament will be played at Chelsea, as the Lady Hornets put together a perfect 6-0 area record. Chelsea plays Helena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., preceded by Spain Park taking on Pelham at 4 p.m. The final will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Oak Mountain competes in Class 7A, Area 6, with Hoover winning both the boys and girls tournaments. The boys and girls opening rounds will be played Tuesday, with the Lady Eagles playing Hoover at 2:30 p.m. and the Eagles facing Vestavia Hills at 7 p.m. The finals will be next Friday, with the girls at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Spain Park are looking to advance to the sub-regional round of the playoffs by finishing in the top two of the tournament. Should either Oak Mountain team finish in the top two, they would advance to the regional tournament by way of being in 7A.