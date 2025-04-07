Major league dream: Spain Park’s Ledbetter on the rise as baseball project of the Tampa Bay Rays

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ledbetter Colton Ledbetter grew up in Hoover, Alabama and played baseball at Spain Park High School. Now, Ledbetter is an American professional baseball outfielder at the Tampa Bay Rays.

There was a play during Spain Park High School freshman Colton Ledbetter’s baseball season opener that his coach still clearly remembers several years later.

“It was the first JV game of the season, and Colton hit a home run,” Spain Park Jaguars Coach Will Smith said. “My eyes just got really big, and I just kind of looked at it all with a little bit of shock. It was that moment that I knew Colton had a chance to be something really incredible.”

Ledbetter, 23, is a professional outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays, most recently completing a season with the organization’s minor league affiliate, the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Kentucky.

Ledbetter headed to spring training at the end of February in Port Charlotte, Florida, where he will spend about a month practicing before finding out to which team he will be assigned for the upcoming 2025 baseball season.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Ledbetter in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2023, making him the 55th overall pick.

Expand Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ledbetter Colton Ledbetter, a Hoover native and former Spain Park baseball player, during his draft to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.

Ledbetter was among several players who had the opportunity to attend the draft at Lumen Field in Seattle during MLB All-Star Week.

After signing with the Rays and receiving a robust signing bonus, Ledbetter was sent to Sarasota, Florida, home of the Rays’ rookie-level Florida Complex League after the draft. He then spent 2024 with Bowling Green, where he batted .273 with 65 RBIs, 16 home runs and 34 stolen bases.

That performance has many scouting publications ranking him among the top 50 prospects in the Rays’ minor league system — with a track to potentially be called up to the big leagues as early as 2026.

“I think I am always working to get that much stronger and improve that much more,” Ledbetter said. “I’m working on having a really solid upcoming season. I am excited to see how things turn out at the end of spring training. I’m hoping to be promoted to the Double-A level and get to play for the Montgomery Biscuits. That would be really cool because then it wouldn’t be far from my hometown.”

Born in Hoover, Ledbetter graduated from Spain Park High School in 2020.

His senior year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting his season short.

During his high school years, Ledbetter was considered one of the top baseball players in the Birmingham area. He was named All-State as a junior after hitting .388 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 33 RBIs in 34 games.

“The thing about Colton was he had a lot of things that were easily recognizable and really impressive from the start,” Smith said. “He was incredibly athletic, he had the ability to run really fast, and he had excellent hand-eye coordination — just skills and qualities that you can’t necessarily coach but are gifts that come naturally to a kid. They are things some kids are just born with.”

Smith said he would have loved to see Ledbetter’s senior year play out, describing it as “unfortunate” that his season was cut short by the pandemic.

“Whenever Colton plays baseball, he makes it look easy,” Smith said.

Ledbetter, known for his left-handed swing, committed to play for Samford University after graduating high school. He played under Samford Bulldogs coach Casey Dunn, who was a primary reason Ledbetter chose to play for Samford.

Ledbetter transferred to Mississippi State for his junior year, where he gained attention playing in the Southeastern Conference. It was during his time at Mississippi State that Ledbetter caught the eye of the Tampa Bay Rays.

He made his official decision to join the Rays organization on July 21, 2023.

“It was all a dream come true,” Ledbetter said about playing professionally. “I think the thing is I have always just genuinely loved baseball, so I’m getting to do what I have always loved, and I feel really blessed by that.”

EARLY BEGINNINGS

Expand Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ledbetter Colton Ledbetter, now an American professional baseball outfielder at the Tampa Bay Rays, grew up in Hoover, Alabama and attended Spain Park High School.

Ledbetter’s parents, Cheryl and Fred Ledbetter, played baseball and softball before marrying and having Colton, their only child.

“I think his love of baseball was in Colton’s blood early on,” Cheryl said. “I would go outside with him in the back yard, and he would have a Fred Flintstone-type bat. I would throw the ball, and he would just hit the ball over and over again.”

When Ledbetter was 4 years old, one of Cheryl’s friends approached her about a recreation league starting up at Heardmont Park and suggested she sign him up to play.

“I think I initially signed him up because I just wanted him to have an outlet for all of his energy as a little boy,” Cheryl said. “When we signed him up and he started playing, he just loved it early on because he got to be with his friends. They had him playing first base because, when you are little, that is the position they put someone in if they can catch the ball. Colton loved catching the ball, and he was really good at it. That started his love for the game.”

Cheryl said his time in youth recreation sports at Heardmont helped propel Ledbetter to local stardom.

Expand Photo courtesy of Cheryl Ledbetter Colton Ledbetter, now an American professional baseball outfielder at the Tampa Bay Rays, grew up in Hoover, Alabama and attended Spain Park High School.

“Colton has always been incredibly humble,” Cheryl said. “He would hit a home run, and it was almost like he was kind of embarrassed that he hit it. I think his humble personality has really helped him over the years because he is not a loud type of kid. He stays focused and just gets the job done when he is out on the field.”

When Ledbetter was 7, he hit a home run at a park game that prompted Rick Burgess from the “Rick & Bubba Show” to feature the play on his radio show.

“It was funny because all of the kids, when Colton played Little League baseball, wanted to use Colton’s bat,” Cheryl said. “They would always say, ‘We want Colton’s bat,’ because they thought it was the bat that would help them hit like Colton. They would all fight over it, and then they realized it wasn’t the bat.”

Ledbetter was eventually selected for the Spain Park Jag Elite Team, where he excelled and was chosen to play for junior varsity in eighth grade.

Cheryl said it was under Smith’s coaching and direction that Ledbetter truly found his groove as an athlete.

“I think it is so important when you have a coach that believes in you,” Cheryl said. “Coach Smith really believed in Colton, and that made all the difference.”

Whenever possible, Ledbetter would spend time at the batting cages at Spain Park, focusing on his game.

“If it was Halloween and my friends were all going out to celebrate, I was at the batting cages practicing,” Ledbetter said. “I would also spend time there on Thanksgiving or even Christmas. It was just where I wanted to be and what I wanted to be doing.”

His parents have always encouraged Ledbetter to remain humble, stay focused and avoid distractions.

“This game makes it very easy to get distracted and feel like you are failing,” Cheryl said. “We just want Colton to always know that we are there rooting for him and supporting him no matter what.”

Cheryl said she and Ledbetter often exchange a signal at each game to signify her support and let him know she is there in the stands cheering him on.

“I have never been a loud mom in the stands,” Cheryl said. “Colton and I have a little signal we make to one another, and that is all he needs to know that I am there and cheering him on.”

Ledbetter often selects No. 15 for his jersey, if available, because his birthday is Nov. 15.

Fred and Cheryl have attended most of Ledbetter’s baseball games over the years.

“I think it is important to show up for him and be there,” Cheryl said. “I want him to chase his dreams and know that I am right there with him the whole way.”

LOOKING AHEAD

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Front to back) Cheryl and Fred Ledbetter hold up the jersey of their son Colton Ledbetter in their home on Feb. 24, 2025. Ledbetter is currently a professional outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ledbetter is looking ahead to the upcoming season, hoping for no injuries or setbacks.

“I think something I have enjoyed while playing professionally is getting to watch other athletes at my caliber play and learn from them while playing myself,” Ledbetter said. “You get to meet people from all over the country and travel. I think it has been really fun to play at various parks across the country.”

While Ledbetter does not know exactly what is in store for him in the next few years, he remains thankful for the opportunities he has been given.

“I am just trying to soak up all of the good moments and enjoy it while I can,” Ledbetter said. “This all just feels like a dream, really.”