Metro South all-metro football players announced

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Barry Stephens Metro South Football The 2025 Metro South all-metro eighth grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Barry Stephens Metro South Football The 2025 Metro South all-metro seventh grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson. Prev Next

The Metro South has announced its all-metro team to recognize the top players from the league in the 2025 season. Players from each team in seventh and eighth grade were honored with selection to the team.

Berry

7th

Quadir Peoples

Taylor Southerland

Hollis Bennett

Reese Aldred

8th

Benton Tate

Tye Price

Zion Evans

Lofton Sensabaugh

Bragg

7th

Jean Gary "JJ" Olivier

Larry Holt

Mason Singletary

Parker Pearman

8th

Markell Tyson

Tucker Corley

John Evans

Charlie DeArman

Sam Gravitt

Bumpus

7th

Blake Adams

Caleb Glenn

TJ Richardson

Kenneth Walker Jr.

8th

Tyler Boggan

Mason Harris

Wyatt Noble

Josh Whitlock

Clay

7th

Aaron Jones

Montrez Thomas

Elijah Ross

Messiah Allen

8th

Kam Kelley

Harrison Richburg

Obrion Hill

Amari Walls

Hewitt-Trussville

7th

Kendall Young

Banks Dahlke

Ander Woodley

Max Jones

8th

Graham Jackson

Landon Donner

Jackson Wideman

Jace Kidd

Homewood

7th

William Roshell

Paxton Junkin

Asaph Martin

Jace Turner

8th

Luke Perlis

DeMartez Jones

Sawyer Smith

Eliot Thomas

Liberty Park

7th

Reid Brower

Ja'Miir McKanney

Graham Hunt

Charlie Miller

8th

Zeke Zarzour

Wilkes Henderson

Cole Brunson

Cash Glover

Mountain Brook

7th

Charlie Anderson

Mac Bibb

Tinnon Russell

John Stuermann

8th

Walker Buck

Blake Dickerson

Jackson James

Jackson McMakin

Oak Mountain

7th

Tyler Akins

Brody Carter

Jase Childress

Anthony Bowie

8th

Hudson Brewer

Joseph Burton

Clayton Wolf

Levi Ross

Pizitz

7th

Jackson Stanley

Kody Floyd

Bryson Stoker

Paul Dennis

8th

Michael Mizerany

Evan Wilbanks

Jones Meadow

William Richardson

Simmons

7th

Khamari Williams

Gavin Register

Kyle Sanders

Robert Olvey

8th

Tre'Veon Alexander

La'Carlos Ardis

Luke Collins

Emmanuel Kihanya

Thompson

7th

Xander Coleman

Chapman Morrison

Rhian Sims

Carrington Foster

8th

Frank Chinoski

Robert Adams

Gavin Green

Malik Young

Jason Watson and Barry Stephenson contributed to this report.