Metro South all-metro football players announced

Photo courtesy of Barry Stephens

The 2025 Metro South all-metro eighth grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson.

Photo courtesy of Barry Stephens

The 2025 Metro South all-metro seventh grade football team. Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson.

The Metro South has announced its all-metro team to recognize the top players from the league in the 2025 season. Players from each team in seventh and eighth grade were honored with selection to the team.

Berry

7th

  • Quadir Peoples
  • Taylor Southerland
  • Hollis Bennett
  • Reese Aldred

8th

  • Benton Tate
  • Tye Price
  • Zion Evans
  • Lofton Sensabaugh

Bragg

7th

  • Jean Gary "JJ" Olivier
  • Larry Holt
  • Mason Singletary
  • Parker Pearman

8th

  • Markell Tyson
  • Tucker Corley
  • John Evans 
  • Charlie DeArman 
  • Sam Gravitt

Bumpus

7th

  • Blake Adams
  • Caleb Glenn
  • TJ Richardson
  • Kenneth Walker Jr.

8th

  • Tyler Boggan
  • Mason Harris
  • Wyatt Noble
  • Josh Whitlock

Clay

7th

  • Aaron Jones
  • Montrez Thomas
  • Elijah Ross
  • Messiah Allen

8th

  • Kam Kelley
  • Harrison Richburg
  • Obrion Hill
  • Amari Walls

Hewitt-Trussville

7th

  • Kendall Young
  • Banks Dahlke
  • Ander Woodley
  • Max Jones

8th

  • Graham Jackson
  • Landon Donner
  • Jackson Wideman
  • Jace Kidd

Homewood

7th

  • William Roshell
  • Paxton Junkin
  • Asaph Martin
  • Jace Turner

8th

  • Luke Perlis
  • DeMartez Jones
  • Sawyer Smith
  • Eliot Thomas

Liberty Park

7th

  • Reid Brower
  • Ja'Miir McKanney
  • Graham Hunt
  • Charlie Miller

8th

  • Zeke Zarzour
  • Wilkes Henderson
  • Cole Brunson
  • Cash Glover

Mountain Brook

7th

  • Charlie Anderson
  • Mac Bibb
  • Tinnon Russell
  • John Stuermann

8th

  • Walker Buck
  • Blake Dickerson
  • Jackson James
  • Jackson McMakin

Oak Mountain

7th

  • Tyler Akins
  • Brody Carter
  • Jase Childress
  • Anthony Bowie

8th

  • Hudson Brewer
  • Joseph Burton
  • Clayton Wolf
  • Levi Ross

Pizitz

7th

  • Jackson Stanley
  • Kody Floyd
  • Bryson Stoker
  • Paul Dennis

8th

  • Michael Mizerany
  • Evan Wilbanks
  • Jones Meadow
  • William Richardson

Simmons

7th

  • Khamari Williams
  • Gavin Register
  • Kyle Sanders
  • Robert Olvey

8th

  • Tre'Veon Alexander
  • La'Carlos Ardis
  • Luke Collins
  • Emmanuel Kihanya

Thompson

7th

  • Xander Coleman
  • Chapman Morrison
  • Rhian Sims 
  • Carrington Foster

8th

  • Frank Chinoski
  • Robert Adams
  • Gavin Green
  • Malik Young

Jason Watson and Barry Stephenson contributed to this report.