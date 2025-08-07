Oak Mountain, Briarwood hire new softball coaches

× Expand Photo courtesy of Telma O'Neal Telma O'Neal has been named the head softball coach at Oak Mountain High School. Photo courtesy of Telma O'Neal.

Oak Mountain High School has named Telma O’Neal as its new head softball coach, adding a veteran presence to guide a young and promising program.

O’Neal, a longtime collegiate coach with nearly a decade of experience at Alabama State University, steps back into the high school ranks with a renewed passion for mentoring student-athletes.

She has been in coaching since before she even graduated from college, realizing then that she had found her calling. A year out of college, she found herself as the head coach at Alcorn State University in 2004, leading the team to a resurgent season in her lone year there.

That got the attention of her alma mater, Alabama State. She was hired to lead the Hornets program in late 2004 and coached 10 seasons there. Her tenure there taught her the pillars that she will bring to the Oak Mountain program: resilience, passion and purpose.

She spent her first two seasons at Alabama State without a paid full-time assistant coach, inheriting a program with only six players on the roster mere months ahead of her first season. From there, she built the program into a competitive one in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. She is proud of what the program accomplished during her tenure, including some signature non-conference wins and postseason accolades for players.

“Resilience is something that, when you look at who I am as a coach and a person, that’s what Iearned from the fire,” she said. “That’s something I expect to bring here to Oak Mountain. Against all odds, regardless of you may stand, resilience is something no one can take away from you.”

After stepping back from official coaching roles to prioritize her family, O’Neal remained a “coach” in other walks of life. The timing is right for her family for O’Neal to return to coaching, and she is excited to do that at Oak Mountain.

“It became appealing once I had a conversation with [Athletics Director Chris Blight],” she said, noting the youth and upward trajectory of the program.

Jordan Burson served as the Oak Mountain head coach for five years, leading the Eagles to a 23-17 record in 2025. He chose to step away from the program following the season.

"Coaching the Oak Mountain softball team was a dream job for me and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. My priorities have shifted this year with my oldest daughter starting coach-pitch baseball and welcoming our second daughter in January.”

O’Neal will inherit a roster with multiple underclassmen already experienced at the varsity level.

"The future of Oak Mountain softball is bright,” Burson added. I’m excited to watch this program continue to grow and find success."

O’Neal emphasized her desire to instill a culture of “passion and purpose” in the program—values she says are essential to long-term growth both on and off the field. She plans to focus on helping her players develop a belief in themselves and a blueprint for life through the game of softball.

“The one thing I expect the most out of the young ladies in the program, is to play with passion and purpose,” she said. “If you come in and work and have something that’s bigger than you, the trajectory of the program can change based on that.”

In addition to her coaching responsibilities, O’Neal will serve as a physical education teacher at Oak Mountain.

“I love the game, but I love what the game forges when you compete,” she said. “I love that the game gives each athlete the opportunity to develop a blueprint for your life. It gives them the tools to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

Briarwood finds next softball coach

Briarwood Christian School also recently announced its new head softball coach, naming Nicki Henley to the position.

“We are very pleased and excited to have Coach Henley joining the Briarwood community,”

Briarwood Athletics Director Sara Wilson said in a statement. “She has an extensive background in playing, coaching and training athletes of all ages. With the young talent we have coming up

through our program, I’m excited to see her continue to develop their talent and move it in a

positive direction.”

Henley was a two-time State of Alabama Softball Player of the Year at Robertsdale High School, one of the top programs in Alabama as it ushered in fastpitch softball in the 1990s. She was on the first four softball teams at the University of Alabama (1997-2000) as well.

Henley’s name (she was formerly Nicki McKee) can still be found in the AHSAA softball record book in multiple places for her success as a pitcher. She has over 15 years of experience giving private lessons.

Her husband, Lyle, is the Assistant Head Coach and Director of Sports Performance for the UAB football program. They reside in Chelsea along with their two children, Gage and Jocie.

“Getting the opportunity to work for Briarwood softball is such a great opportunity, and I am looking forward to coaching these girls,” she said. “My goal is to make every single girl on the team better than she was the first day we get on the field.”