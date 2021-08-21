Smith shines, Eagles win Crane's debut

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) runs the ball in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain running back CJ Branson (1) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Eagles in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) and Oak Mountain wide receiver Ethan Hammett (11) react after Smith scores for the Eagles in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) runs the ball in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain running back CJ Branson (1) runs the ball in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain running back CJ Branson (1) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Eagles in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea head coach Dustin Goodwin and Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane shake hands following an Oak Mountain win on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain kicker Garrett Murphy (16) kicks the extra point following a touchdown in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea linebacker Evan Durham (20) moves in to tackle Oak Mountain wide receiver Cade George (10) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea running back/linebacker Evan Durham (20) and Chelsea offensive/defensive lineman Brady Clements (54) bring down Oak Mountain wide receiver Cade George (10) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) scores for the Eagles in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) takes the ball to the end zone in a game against Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back EJ Hudnall (11) runs the ball in a game against Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea quarterback/safety Cooper Griffin (14) blocks Oak Mountain athlete Garrett Murphy (16) in a game on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Simpson (15) catches a pass in the end zone to record a touchdown for the Hornets on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane hugs Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) the Eagles walk onto the field following their win over Chelsea on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

CHELSEA -- It was a battle for the first half of Tyler Crane’s head coaching debut at Oak Mountain High School, but then Evan Smith started doing Evan Smith things.

The fourth-year standout starting quarterback, who is committed to Northwestern, accounted for three of his team’s five third-quarter touchdowns as the Eagles turned a tie game into a 46-19 rout of rival Chelsea.

The score was tied at 13 to start the second half, and Chelsea had possession first. An intentional grounding call on quarterback Hayden Garrison cost the Hornets 18 yards, and eventually a punt set up a short field for the Eagles. On the first play, Smith ran for a 47-yard touchdown.

It was a series of quick possessions for the Eagles in the third quarter, as they scored five touchdowns on just nine plays. C.J. Branson scored on a 37-yard run, Smith hit Ethan Hammett for a 26-yard score, Smith ran for a 69-yard touchdown and Branson capped the third-quarter scoring off with a 36-yard touchdown run.

"We decided to play,” said Crane, who took over for Cris Bell in the offseason. "It was there the whole time. We just had to execute and take advantage of it, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

The Eagles got off to a quick start, scoring touchdowns after long drives to go ahead 13-0. Smith hit Cade George on a 24-yard scoring play on a fourth-and-goal from the 24 after he took a sack for a loss of 13. Trey Vassell scored on the next drive on a 5-yard run.

But Chelsea came back, getting a 2-yard touchdown pass from Garrison to Cooper Griffin. After a fumble on the kickoff, the Hornets scored on a 13-yard pass from Garrison to Thomas Simpson. That was their last score until a 3-yard run from Josh Williams in the final minute.

"It was absolutely a tale of two halves,” Chelsea coach Dustin Goodwin said. "In the second half, we couldn’t get anything going offensively. We had a hard time containing the best player on the field.”

Chelsea went three and out on three of its first four third-quarter possessions, and lost a fumble on the other.

"We didn’t want to let them score,” Crane said. "We told them at halftime that they don’t score again. They answered the bell. We had a few mistakes and personal fouls and we’re going to get that fixed on Sunday, but I thought our guys came out with energy and excitement and they made it happen.”

Smith threw for 67 yards and two scores while rushing for 196 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Branson rushed for 74 yards on three carries, two of them being touchdowns. The Eagles had 342 yards rushing.

"It was read option [plays],” Smith said. "I give it or pull it. Some of the plays, I read it wrong so I just had to make a play."

Chelsea’s Garrison completed 16-of-30 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Garrett had seven catches for 106 yards. But the night belonged to Oak Mountain, which continued its winning ways over the Hornets.

"I told them at the first of the week that there’s a reason I came to Oak Mountain and because it’s special,” Crane said. "Dadgummit, it’s special. These kids did everything we asked of them tonight and they showed that they can do anything that anyone else can."

Next week, Oak Mountain is at Pelham and Chelsea is at Helena as the teams have one more week before region play begins.

