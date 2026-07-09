Christopher Reeves named new Eagles softball coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Talley Redding Chris Reeves was named the Oak Mountain High School softball coach on July 9, 2026. Photo courtesy of Talley Redding.

Every new job comes with a line about why it’s the right fit, but Christopher Reeves has more than a talking point behind his belief in Oak Mountain High School softball.

Oak Mountain has hired Reeves as its next head coach, with the Shelby County Schools Board of Education approving him Thursday evening. Reeves taps into a resume that includes stops at some of the state’s top programs.

“I’m really excited,” Reeves said. “There’s a lot of talent in that community, it’s a great community, and I’m excited to get started there and serve them. I want to be someone those girls can rely on and come in every day, be there for them and help them reach their goals.”

Reeves has already seen the roster he inherits, facing the Eagles three times last season while on the Hoover coaching staff. Calling pitches against the Eagles left an impression.

“They’re a gritty bunch,” Reeves said. “I’ve seen it up close. There’s talent there, and I think they just need something to push them over the edge.”

Oak Mountain has approved plans for a new turf field, with other future upgrades Reeves pointed to as evidence of the community’s investment in the team.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has said nothing but great things about Oak Mountain,” Reeves said.

Reeves spent the past three seasons as an assistant, with two years at Tuscaloosa County before spending last year at Hoover. At County, he helped the Wildcats reach the Class 7A state championship game in 2025.

Over his time as head coach at Brookwood, Daphne and Hartselle, Reeves built a 194-86 record. He led Brookwood to a third-place finish in the 2019 Class 6A state tournament, and made multiple regional appearances during his tenures at Daphne and Hartselle.

Building stability is one of his top priorities at Oak Mountain, as the Eagles will have their third coach in the last three seasons. Reeves takes over for Telma O’Neal, who spent last season as Oak Mountain head coach. Jordan Burson was the head coach for the previous five years.

“I really feel like I’m led to be here,” Reeves said. “I’m here to serve them. I want to see the girls succeed, and I want to help them get over that next hump, making a run at state. I want to make this place home.”

Reeves and his wife, Adrienne, have two daughters, Emma Grey and Kelsey.

Reeves is a native of Moulton and a 2006 graduate of Lawrence County High School. He played football at the University of West Alabama, then earned his bachelor’s degree in special education from Athens State University before returning to UWA for his master’s in special education.

His coaching career has included stops at Colbert County, Northridge, Hueytown, Brookwood, Daphne, Hartselle, Tuscaloosa County and Hoover.

Danny Dubose, a longtime Oak Mountain assistant, will remain on staff alongside Reeves. Reeves said he is still looking to fill one more assistant coaching spot before the season begins.