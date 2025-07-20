Countdown to kickoff: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King

× Expand Oak Mountain defensive back Colby King (6) during a game between Oak Mountain and Chelsea on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force.

Monday marks 32 days until the Oak Mountain High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Oak Mountain nickel Kolby King will be one of the top defensive players on the Eagles' squad this fall, and he will be one of the leaders on the field for the Eagles when they head across town to Briarwood on Aug. 22.

King will play some slot receiver for the Eagles as well, pairing with fellow defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey to form an electric tandem on both sides of the ball.

32 days: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King