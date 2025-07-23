Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Eagles' 2025 schedule

× Expand Oak Mountain runs onto the field before a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Thursday marking 29 days until kickoff for Oak Mountain.

The Eagles won't have to go far from home to open the season, as they travel to Briarwood on Aug. 22.

Here is the full schedule for the Oak Mountain varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: @ Briarwood

Aug. 29: vs. Pelham

Sept. 5: @ Prattville*

Sept. 12: vs. Thompson*

Sept. 19: @ Tuscaloosa County*

Sept. 26: OPEN

Oct. 3: vs. Hoover*

Oct. 9: @ Vestavia Hills*

Oct. 17: vs. Hewitt-Trussville*

Oct. 24: @ Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Oct. 30: @ Chelsea

* Region game

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Oak Mountain among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.