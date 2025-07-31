Countdown to kickoff: Oak Mountain coach Shane McComb

× Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb (HC) in a game against Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Friday, October 18, 2024. Photo by Shawn Bowles

As of Friday, high school football is 21 days away for Oak Mountain.

Here is a snippet of our preseason conversation with Eagles head coach Shane McComb, as he discusses the next step for the Oak Mountain program as he enters his third year as head coach.

×

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Oak Mountain among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.