Countdown to kickoff: Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio

Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio (3) and Oak Mountain LB William Yoder (20) look to tackle Tuscaloosa County RB Kamorri Jackson (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Ala.
Oak Mountain's Jayden Aparicio (3) comes up with an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson
Oak Mountain defensive back Jayden Aparicio (3) recovers the on-side kick during a game between Oak Mountain and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Heardmont Park.
Chelsea DB Grant Evans (20) defends a pass to Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio (3) during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Heardmont Park.
Friday marks seven days until the Oak Mountain High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Oak Mountain defensive back Jayden Aparicio will lead the Eagles onto the field at Briarwood on Aug. 22, as Oak Mountain begins the season with a crosstown rivalry game.
Aparicio is quickly ascending as a prospect and will be one of the most feared defensive backs in the state this fall. He will be given opportunities to change the game on both sides of the ball, also playing some receiver.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Oak Mountain among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
7 days: Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio