Eagles baseball rounding into form as area play begins

× Expand Photo by David Leong Oak Mountain infielder/pitcher Xander Hughes (7) throws a pitch during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026 at Jaguar's Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Oak Mountain High School baseball team is in the mix for a playoff berth as the most pivotal games of the season arrive.

The Eagles got off to a strong start in area play Monday night with a 7-5 win over Hoover. Jake Hartsfield's grand slam in the third inning broke a 3-3 tie and gave Oak Mountain the lead for good in the contest. Sam Prier hit a home run in the first inning as well.

Charlie Williamon notched three hits to lift the offense. Branson Hogan got the start on the mound and went 3 1/3 innings. Ryan Turman came on for three strong innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on three hits. Williamon threw the final inning to finish off the victory.

The series continues Wednesday and Thursday, and the Eagles will also have Class 7A, Area 6 series against Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills in each of the next two weeks. The top two in the area standings will make the playoffs.

As of Monday night, the Eagles are at 20 wins on the season, with a 20-9 mark. Oak Mountain has notched wins over the likes of Briarwood, Helena, Pelham, Hartselle and Chelsea among others.