Former Oak Mountain star commits to Duke

One of the best players in Oak Mountain High School football history has found a new college home.

Evan Smith announced last week he would be transferring to play at Duke University next fall, following four years at Northwestern.

Duke announced on Tuesday that Smith had "signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devil gridiron program."

Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Smith started at quarterback at Oak Mountain for four years, leading the Eagles to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. He played as a defensive back at Northwestern for the last four years, playing in 31 games and logging four starts.

During his time at Northwestern, Smith totaled 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.

Smith entered the transfer portal earlier this month and reportedly took visits to TCU and Baylor before committing to the Blue Devils.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord for allowing me to play the game I love for as long as I have and God willing for the opportunity to continue," Smith said in a statement posted to his social media. "This journey has had its ups and downs, but through Him I have learned to stand firm and keep moving forward. I want to thank Coach [Pat Fitzgerald] for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to play this beautiful game. To Coach [David] Braun and the entire staff, thank you for believing in me and pushing me every day not only to become a better football player, but more importantly, a better man. To my teammates, my brothers, I cannot thank you enough. I am beyond grateful for the bonds we have built and the memories we have shared. It has been an honor to take the field with you every day, and I will carry these relationships with me for life."