Eagles stifle Auburn, head to 1st title game

BIRMINGHAM – The Eagles returned to the stage they saw it come to an end last year, but this time they triumphed.

The Oak Mountain High School boys basketball team showed up in the second half and locked down Auburn, beating the Tigers 45-37 in the Class 7A state semifinals on Tuesday at Bartow Arena.

Oak Mountain (23-9) came out of the halftime break determined to put its imprint on the game by doing the little things, defending and rebounding. The Eagles did just that, holding Auburn to six third-quarter points and taking the lead.

“The key to the game for us was defensively in the second half,” Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love said following the game. “We decided we wanted to guard them and after they killed us on the boards in the first half, we kept them off the boards in the second half.”

With the win, Oak Mountain advances to the state championship game for the first time in school history. The Eagles will now face either Spain Park or Enterprise at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Eagles went on an 8-1 run to end the third quarter, taking their first lead in the game in the process. Wilder Evers made several big plays down the stretch, including three baskets during that run. He finished the game with a game-high 15 points.

“Wilder has struggled a little bit early in the year, but the son of a gun is not scared of the moment. He’s a tough kid and comes through in pressure situations,” Love said.

Will Shaver threw down an emphatic dunk during that run. Playing through pain, Shaver had 10 points and six rebounds. He was credited with two blocks in the game, but affected many more shots than that with his 6-foot-11 frame and 7-4 wingspan.

“He’s had a ton of blocked shots this year, and the shots he doesn’t block, he alters,” Love said.

After a sluggish first half, in which Auburn led the entirety, Noah Young said the team took a collective deep breath and trusted what it was doing. Young provided 12 points and six rebounds, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the Eagles’ third-quarter rally.

After Auburn cut it to 32-30 with 4:13 to play, Oak Mountain put the clamps down defensively and went on a 9-2 run over the next three minutes to put the game out of reach.

Oak Mountain was at this stage a year ago for the first time in program history. In the state semifinals, the Eagles lost to Lee-Montgomery, but the lessons learned translated to Tuesday, when they cleared another hurdle.

“Our teammates made a decision about a year ago at this time when we lost to Lee-Montgomery,” Young said. “We made a decision to be committed to this to get even further than we did. The way that we’ve responded to everything that was thrown at us shows the character that we have.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Oak Mountain had a strong contingent of fans.

“To have a sea of red up there and being loud, it’s great,” Love said. “Oak Mountain’s a a great place to be. Our basketball program is made up of a bunch of great kids and assistant coaches, and our school is made up of people that care about each other and love each other.”