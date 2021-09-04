Eagles use staunch defensive effort to beat Gadsden City

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain defensive back Corbit Grundhoefer (3) returns the ball in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain wide receiver Cade George (10) runs the ball in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) runs the ball as he heads for the end zone in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain running back CJ Branson (1) carries the ball in a game against Gadsden City. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane reacts to a call in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Eagles in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) passes the ball in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain defensive back Devan Moss (8) returns the ball on a kick in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Eagles in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Oak Mountain student section rallies for the Eagles in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain running back Trey Vassell (5) carries the ball in a game against Gadsden City on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Oak Mountain High School opened Class 7A, Region 3 play with a 17-7 victory over Gadsden City on Friday night at Heardmont Park.

The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 in region) blended a concerted defensive effort with an efficient offensive performance from dual-threat quarterback Evan Smith (276 total yards, two touchdowns) en route to the victory.

“Every day, he (Smith) is getting better. And you could see that tonight. He was seeing his reads. He is a dynamic playmaker,” Oak Mountain coach Tyler Crane said.

Junior Garrett Murphy iced the game, twice, in the final minute when he banged home a 32-yard field goal, providing his team with a two-score advantage. He subsequently picked off Gadsden City (2-1, 0-1) quarterback Luke Waldrup two plays later.

After getting off to a slow start with just one offensive possession in the opening 13 minutes of game action, the Eagles came to life following a Titans touchdown. Spurred by a Gadsden City facemask penalty and simultaneous unsportsmanlike penalty on the Oak Mountain sideline, Smith darted up the middle following the tumult and raced to the end zone to tie the game. The Northwestern commit tallied 198 rushing yards in addition to his 78 passing yards when the dust settled.

Oak Mountain’s offense was opportunistic in the second half behind a stout defensive performance. Following a turnover on downs that the Eagle’s defense forced once again, Smith marched the offense 26 yards in four places to pay dirt, capped off by a scrambling 11-yard scoring dart to senior Ethan Hammett midway through the third quarter.

The visitors threatened to tie the game in the final stanza following an errant Oak Mountain punt that provided prime field position, but the veteran defensive unit forced the Titans to go four-and-out, leading to Murphy’s final points on the ensuing possession.

The Eagles defense limited its opponent to just 171 total yards, with a meager 54 coming in the second half. The unit forced three turnovers on downs and consistently put pressure on Waldrup in the second half, with senior defensive lineman Gavin Nelson leading the way with one sack and multiple quarterback pressures.

“Every week we are going to try and be 1-0. This week is over and it is time to focus on Vestavia,” Crane said.

Oak Mountain continues region play next week with a trip to Vestavia Hills. Gadsden City will host Hoover.

