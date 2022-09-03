Eagles struggle in region loss at Hewitt-Trussville

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Brooks White (2) carries a defender during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville running back Kennedy Mitchell (4) finds a big hole to run through during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) crosses the goal line for his first touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 4 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Hunter Jones (10) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 5 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Jadon Loving (1) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 6 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) feels the pressure from Hewitt-Trussville defensive back Nick Hill (23) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 7 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) scrambles during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 8 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville defensive end Hunter Osborne (8) and Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Hunter Jones (10) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 9 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 10 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain player during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 11 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville students ready to cheer during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 12 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Brooks White (2) touchdown reception during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 13 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Trussville Honor Guard presents the flags during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 14 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville dance line before the game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 15 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 16 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain band celebrate a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 17 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) scrambles for extra yards during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 18 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville running back Kennedy Mitchell (4) breaks a long run for a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 19 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 20 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville student section during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 21 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain cheerleaders during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 22 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain cheerleaders during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 23 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 24 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain running back La'Kamren Meadows (14) tries to find running room during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 25 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain running back Davion Foster (2) scores a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 26 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville dance team during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 27 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 28 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) breaks free for a long run during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 29 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) breaks free for a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 30 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain cheerleaders during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 31 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain defensive lineman Davis Coggin (52) , Oak Mountain defensive back Bobby Laury (24) and Oak Mountain defensive back Devan Moss (8) are team captains during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 32 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Brooks White (2) carries a defender during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 33 of 33 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville vs. Oak Mountain Football Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd (HC) during a game between Oak Mountain and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Sept. 2 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. Prev Next

TRUSSVILLE – It’s hard to pick a standout player or unit from the Hewitt-Trussville High School football team Friday night.

That is because the offense and defense were clicking on all cylinders in the Huskies’ dominant 48-14 win over visiting Oak Mountain in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium.

“I thought we were the more physical football team,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said following the game. We won the battle on the line of scrimmage, and that set the tone for the game.”

Hewitt-Trussville (2-1, 1-0 in Class 7A, Region 3) took the opening kickoff, scored on its first drive and never looked back. The Huskies never allowed the Eagles to take flight in the first half, rolling up 41 points and allowing Oak Mountain merely a single first down over the opening two quarters.

Hewitt led 41-7 at the half. Each team scored a touchdown in the second half, as both sides got their second units some experience.

Oak Mountain’s (2-1, 0-1) defense struggled to contain the Huskies in the opening two frames and the Eagles were saddled with their first loss of the season.

“The first half, we weren’t ready to play,” Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane said. “We didn’t play with any heart. We challenged them in the second half and they played like we ought to. If we had played like that the whole game, it might have been different.”

Davion Foster scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter and led Oak Mountain with 53 rushing yards. DJ Stone caught three passes from quarterback Will O’Dell, totaling 35 yards.

“Any time a game goes like that, you find out real quick who your leaders are going to be, how resilient you are,” Crane said.

Junior quarterback Peyton Floyd had the most impressive night statistically, as he accounted for six touchdowns (two passing, four rushing) and more than 350 total yards. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 256 yards, and carried the ball 15 times for 107 yards.

“I thought Peyton made some good plays,” Josh Floyd said. “He made some plays with his feet when we needed it and threw some good balls.”

The signal-caller had plenty of help, too, as his complementary pieces on offense are gaining experience and confidence rapidly. The offensive line paved the way for a strong ground attack, as Kennedy Mitchell rolled up 99 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The receivers made plays. Brett Moseley took a screen pass 71 yards for a score in the second quarter, leaving Oak Mountain defenders grasping at air. Ka’Darius Barnes opened the game’s scoring on a 19-yard touchdown grab over his back shoulder. Jadon Loving added 51 yards on four carries, and nine receivers caught passes on the night.

Any time you go score 41 in a half in region play, that doesn’t happen too many times,” Josh Floyd said. “We’re not there or anything, we need to keep getting better, but I was really pleased with seeing some young guys step up.”

Arguably as impressive as the offense was Hewitt’s defense, which allowed a single first down in the first half. Oak Mountain’s only points in the first half came on a Devan Moss 90-yard kickoff return.

Tyrell Averhart registered multiple sacks on the night and the Huskies’ defense held Oak Mountain to 179 total yards. Floyd commended Averhart and the rest of the unit, including coordinator Sean Talsma for the game plan coming into the game.

“I’m just really proud of those guys,” Floyd said.

Both teams will be looking for region wins next week. Hewitt-Trussville heads to Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain hosts Chelsea.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.