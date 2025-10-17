Eagles fall to Hewitt despite strong finish and big plays

× 1 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) passes during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Woogie Crawford (4) sacks the quarterback during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain offensive lineman Bradley Haizlip (77) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 5 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain Homecoming Court during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 6 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain celebrates homecoming during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 7 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain celebrates homecoming during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 8 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 9 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain students during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 10 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 11 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 12 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 13 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain celebrates teachers during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 14 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain linebacker Peyton Gamble (15) looks to secure the interception during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 15 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 16 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain band hypes up the crowdduring a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 17 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Dylan Cope (1) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 18 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back Deuce Alston (2) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 19 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back CJ Davis (11) finds the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 20 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 21 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain players storm the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 22 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain Captain Oak Mountain offensive lineman Luke Kelly (69) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 23 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 24 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 25 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 26 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain tight end Luke Tanner (20) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 27 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back Deuce Alston (2) is upended during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 28 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 29 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 30 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain punter Colin Graham (86) punts from the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 31 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Antonio Wynn (14) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 32 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain Homecoming Queen crowned during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 33 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 34 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) scrambles during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 35 of 35 Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) scores a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — Sometimes, all it takes is one play to flip a game and swing the momentum completely — and Woogie Crawford delivered it on Friday night for the Hewitt-Trussville High School football team.

With Oak Mountain facing third down late in the first half deep in its own territory, Crawford burst off the line, tipped a pass into the air and made a diving, one-handed interception at the 1-yard line.

One snap later, James Kelly powered in from the 1-yard line, making it a 16-7 advantage just before halftime. From there, the Huskies never looked back, riding the defensive spark to a 36-21 win over Oak Mountain on the Eagles’ homecoming night and snapping a two-game slide for Hewitt.

“When you lose two games in a row, you're looking for answers,” Crawford said. “It was a real grind this past week at practice. We needed one big play and I stepped up. When it’s my time to shine, I make it happen.”

Hewitt-Trussville (7-2, 4-2 Class 7A, Region 3) opened the night with a statement drive, capped by C.J. Davis’ powerful touchdown run that saw the senior run through a defender to finish a 12-play drive. Oak Mountain’s defense stiffened after that, denying a fourth-and-1 chance at the goal line and intercepting a pass by Peyton Gamble to keep it close.

The Eagles (3-5, 1-5) seized the opportunity to tie the game, as quarterback Charlie Vacarella and running back Marty Myricks led a methodical response. Myricks tied it at 7 with a direct-snap score midway through the second quarter, igniting the home crowd.

But after a 27-yard field goal by Nathan Fritz put Hewitt back in front, Crawford’s interception swung the night for good.

“It’s hard to win in this region, especially on the road,” said Hewitt head coach Josh Floyd. “That play (by Crawford) was huge. It felt like we were dominating the game early on but the score did not look like that at all. We were a few plays away from being up 21-0. The field goal was big, and that interception leading to a touchdown was the difference in the game.”

Quarterback Zach Benedict extended the lead in the third quarter with a two-play, 30-yard drive and a short touchdown run, emphatically shouting “We back!” as he returned to the sideline. Deuce Alston later broke loose for a 67-yard catch-and-run to end the third quarter, setting up his own 2-yard touchdown to start the fourth, stretching the lead to 29-7.

Vacarella scrambled for a late rushing score, which was followed by Benedict hitting Dane Askins on fourth down for a wide-open 27-yard touchdown.

Vacarella added one more score, connecting with Kasen Lemons for a 95-yard touchdown late in the final frame to bring it to 36-21.

Benedict finished 11-for-19 for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 23 rushing yards and a score. Alston tallied 132 total yards on 18 touches with a touchdown, while Davis powered through the early going to set the tone.

Crawford added two sacks to go along with his game-changing interception.

Vacarella threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, while Myricks led Oak Mountain on the ground with 83 yards and a touchdown.

Lemons was a bright spot through the air, finishing with seven catches for 157 yards and the long touchdown.

Eagles two-way star Jayden Aparicio left late in the game with a hamstring injury.

“Hopefully it’s just a strain,” said Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb. “We’ll get it taken care of, but it’s a big deal. Heck of a player for us.”

Hewitt holds an 11-3 edge in the series and has won the last 10.

Hewitt-Trussville concludes the regular season at home against Tuscaloosa County next Friday, while Oak Mountain travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for the region finale.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.