Eagles no match for Hewitt-Trussville

Hewitt-Trussville needed only 4 plays and 57 seconds to jump out to an early lead and never looked back as the Huskies plowed over the Eagles of Oak Mountain 63-0 in 7A Region 3 action at Husky Stadium.

Hewitt-Trussville amassed 471 yards of total offense, led the running back tandem of Deuce Allston and C.J. Davis each with three rushing touchdowns on the night. Defensively, the Huskies frustrated the Oak Mountain offense all night long, dropping the Eagles for a loss of yards on 10 of the Eagles' 44 offensive plays.

Hewitt-Trussville Coach Josh Floyd said he felt this was one of the 2024 Husky squad’s most complete games from start to finish and that the offense, which has put up 112 points in the last two games, is peaking at the right time.

“I thought our guys did a great job taking care of business. The defense continued to play really, really good football and I thought our offense played well setting the tone early,” Floyd said.

“We’ve had two weeks in a row where we really came out well. We’ve been fine defensively, we just haven’t come out great offensively,” Floyd added. “It was great to jump on it these last two weeks and we did a little bit of a better job finishing the game this week than last, so I was proud of that.”

After forcing a quick three-and-out on Oak Mountain’s to start the game, Hewitt-Trussville only needed only 57 seconds to score on a four-play, 43-yard drive, capped off by an 8-yard run by Allston. The rest of the first quarter was an arduous one for the Eagle’s defense as the Huskies scored three more times. Running back C.J. Davis scored on a 1-yard leap over the line, followed by Noah Dobbins’ only touchdown pass on a 4-yard fade to Will Phillips. Allson scored his second touchdown of the night on 52-yard scamper to give Hewitt-Trussville a 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies poured on two more touchdowns in the second quarter, a 27-yard run by Davis and a 2-yard run by backup quarterback Parker Floyd to take a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Allston found the end zone for the third time with just 8 minutes to play in the third quarter, dashing 32 yards to put Hewitt up 49-0. Davis scored his third touchdown just two minutes later punching it in from the 1 yard line, to push Hewitt-Trussville’s lead to 55–0. Sophomore Jaden Berry scored in the fourth quarter from 38-yards out in mop-up duty midway through the 4th.

With the win, Hewitt-Trussville improves to 7-2 overall, 4-2 and into 3rd place in Region 3, while Oak Mountain falls to 3-5 overall, 1-5 in region play. Oak Mountain Coach Shane McComb didn’t have much to say regarding the Eagles’ performance, especially after hanging tough with Vestavia Hills last week and showing much improvement over a 1-win season in 2023.

“We have five of our starters out, but we didn’t come ready to play tonight. That's the worst we’ve played all season long,” McComb said. “We’ve got to get these got back to being positive and play like we have the rest of the season. That was a horrible game.”

Hewitt-Trussville had 471 yards of total offense, 363 rushing and 108 passing. Allston led all rushers with 153 yards on 8 carries and three touchdowns, followed by Dobbins with 72 yards on four carries, and Davis 10 carries for 68 and three scores. Dobbins completed 9 of 10 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Cope was Hewitt-Trussville’s leading receiver with 4 catches for 38 yards followed by D.J. Hall with one catch for 22 yards.

Oak Mountain were held to 120 yards with 57 yards rushing and 63 yards passing. Quarterback Will Odell was the Eagles’ leading rusher with 35 yards on 10 attempts, followed by Mason Mitchell with 15 carries for 10 years. Odell completed 10 of 18 passes for 63 yards with Zach Fitzgerald catching 6 passes for 29 yards.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Oak Mountain hosts Hillcrest and Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County in 7A Region 3 contests.

