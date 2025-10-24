Eagles stopped short in comeback bid at Hillcrest

× Expand Shawn Bowles Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Heardmont Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles

TUSCALOOSA — An 85-yard drive in the final two-minute stretch nearly forced overtime Friday night, but Oak Mountain High School's comeback fell short in a 25-23 loss at Hillcrest High School.

After two turnovers stalled Oak Mountain drives in the fourth quarter, the Eagles got one last shot, taking over on their own 15-yard line with 1:53 to play.

Charlie Vacarella converted on third down, hitting Issac Booth for a 36-yard catch while being pulled to the ground at the Hillcrest 49 with 45 seconds on the clock. Vacarella then took off on a 17-yard draw and fumbled, but Joey Carbonie recovered the ball off a bounce to advance to the Patriots’ 31. A pass interference penalty in the end zone moved the ball to the 15.

Oak Mountain had two potential touchdowns tipped away in the end zone. Time expired on third down, but the play had clearly been whistled dead. With six-tenths of a second put back on the clock, Vacarella found Kason Lemons in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown with no time remaining.

Marty Myricks was then stopped a half yard short on the Eagles’ two-point try.

Lemons finished with 123 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns, while Vacarella threw for 235 yards and three scores on 15-of-27 passing, adding 63 rushing yards.

Hillcrest opened up a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 30-yard Elijah Miller field goal and a 3-yard touchdown run by DeJuan Johnson. But Oak Mountain outscored the Patriots 17-8 in the final 13:27 of the first half.

After Josh Renfro put the Eagles on the board with a 42-yard field goal, Hillcrest stretched its lead to 18-3 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Shambley to Jamarion Williams and a Calin Kowzan two-point run — a decision that proved crucial.

Oak Mountain responded with 14 unanswered points. First, Lemons caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with 5:39 to play in the half, and then Carbonie scored on the final play before halftime. Renfro’s extra points cut the lead to 18-17.

A third-quarter touchdown proved to be Hillcrest’s final score. The Patriots’ defense held firm in the fourth, thanks to an interception by Keitory Hayward and a fumble recovery by KJ Archibald, keeping Oak Mountain off the field until the final minutes.

Offensively for Oak Mountain, Booth followed Lemons with 84 receiving yards, including 38 yards after the catch. Myricks had 66 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Hillcrest was led by 163 rushing yards and 102 yards passing from Shambley, who also led the team with 87 rushing yards.

Oak Mountain (3-6 overall, 1-6 Class 7A, Region 3) will close the regular season next Thursday, at Chelsea High School in a cross-county rivalry the Eagles lead 10-3. Hillcrest finishes its season at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Region 3.

