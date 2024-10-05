Eagles fall 28-10 to Hoover

× 1 of 28 Expand Hoover's Trey Sanders(6) chases Oak Mountain's Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 28 Expand Oak Mountain's Boston Brewer (15) is tackled by a Hoover player during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 28 Expand Oak Mountain's Jayden Aparicio (3) comes up with an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. HOOVER – Hoover High School stayed perfect in Class 7A, Region 3 play with a 28-10 win over visiting Oak Mountain High School on Friday.

Quarterback Mac Beason completed 10-of-16 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions and rushed for a score to lead the No. 7 Bucs to the win. Those two touchdowns came on completions of 25 yards and 95 yards, both to Hunter Purdue, who finished with three catches for 140 yards. Jayden Aparicio intercepted both passes for Oak Mountain (3-3, 1-3 in region).

"Guys found a way tonight,” said Hoover head coach Chip English. “Defense played really well. Give them credit. They found ways of staying on the field and keeping their drives going. Offensively we had some things going tonight. We did make several mistakes, but guys played hard, we found a way to run the ball and be effective on the ground. It came up big when we needed to.”

The Hoover (5-2, 4-0 in region) defense was sound for most of the night, forcing Oak Mountain to punt on four of its six first-half drives. The other two drives ended in a turnover on downs and a 27-yard field goal by Josh Renfro. Hoover led 14-3 at halftime on Beason’s touchdown run and a Reggie Jackson 7-yard scoring run.

Beason connected with Purdue on both of their touchdowns in the second half to take a 28-3 lead. Oak Mountain got its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Marty Myricks.

“Proud of the guys,” English said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but moving in the right direction.”

For Oak Mountain, quarterback Will O’Dell finished 14-of-32 for 130 yards. He rushed 23 times for 153 yards. Myricks finished with 65 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Zac Fitzgerald led the Eagles with six receptions for 68 yards.

For Hoover, Mosley rushed nine times for 73 yards. Reggie Jackson caught five passes for 79 yards.

Both teams stay in Class 7A, Region 3 play next week. Oak Mountain hosts Vestavia Hills at Heardmont Park while Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County.

“We’ve just got to keep working,” English said. “We know our ceiling is we haven’t even come close to it. It’s a matter of how fast can we get there and how well can we play down the stretch.”

