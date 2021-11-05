Murphy nails 32-yard field goal to send Eagles to 2nd round

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain's Garrett Murphy (16) attempts a field goal during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Oak Mountain and James Clemens on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain players celebrate recovering an onside kick during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Oak Mountain and James Clemens on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain's Cade George (10) makes a catch during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Oak Mountain and James Clemens on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison. MADISON – As he ran out onto the field, Garrett Murphy had one thought racing through his mind.

“Just kick it straight,” he said.

Murphy did just that, blasting through the game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Oak Mountain High School football team to a wild 38-35 win over James Clemens in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Thursday night at Madison City Schools Stadium.

As he has done so many times throughout the last four seasons, Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith led the Eagles down the field to put them in position to win the ball game. His team got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining and a long way to go, but Smith was up to the task.

FINAL: Oak Mountain 38, James Clemens 35



Garrett Murphy's 32-yard field goal at the horn is GOOD and Oak Mountain wins it!



The Eagles are onto the 2nd round.

Smith picked up a pair of first downs on short runs and hit a couple short passes on the drive.

But the final big play gave Oak Mountain (7-4) a chance. Ethan Hammett found space over the middle of the field and Smith hit him for a 24-yard gain to get Murphy within range.

“That cat makes plays when he’s got to make plays,” Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane said of Hammett.

Smith steered Oak Mountain’s offense up and down the field all night, putting together an incredible performance that has seemingly become the norm for him. His hands were on all five Eagles touchdowns, two through the air and three on the ground. He rushed for 259 yards and threw for 168 more.

“If 9’s on the field, we’ve got a chance,” said Crane, referring to Smith’s jersey number.

But Smith had plenty of help Thursday night as well. Cade George caught a pair of touchdown passes and finished with 82 receiving yards on six grabs. Hammett had 70 receiving yards on four grabs. Murphy’s field goal was certainly critical, and the defense came up with a few key stops. Trey Vassell also accumulated 39 rushing yards.

“We’ve got kids that are winners and we’re going to continue to build on that,” Crane said.

It looked as if Oak Mountain may make quick work of a James Clemens team that put together a perfect regular season. The Eagles jumped ahead early, as Smith scored two rushing touchdowns to make it 14-0. Following the second of those, Oak Mountain kicked off past midfield thanks to a James Clemens penalty. Crane used that opportunity to call an onside kick, which Murphy executed and recovered.

On the ensuing play, Smith hit George for a 29-yard score to make it 21-0.

“I know who we’re playing and I was trying to get up by as many as I can,” Crane said of the aggressive decision. “I knew it was going to be extremely difficult to hold them to nothing, so I was trying to get every point that we could.”

He was right, because James Clemens (10-1) didn’t lay down. The Jets scored twice before the half to make it 21-14, as Dante Snodgrass scored on a 3-yard run on fourth and goal, and Gio Lopez hit Keymari Pittman for a 53-yard score.

Both teams missed field goals on their final first-half possessions.

Lopez had a huge game of his own, completing 16-of-27 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Kobe Johnson for a 44-yard score and Tyrik Walker for an 83-yard touchdown in the third quarter, sandwiched around Smith’s 77-yard run, leaving the score tied at 28-28 entering the final frame.

Walker led the Jets receiving corps with 164 yards on seven grabs.

“Hats off to James Clemens, they’re a really good football team. That quarterback is special. He made a lot of plays tonight and they made plays with him,” Crane said.

In the fourth, George caught his second scoring pass, this one a 7-yarder off a swing pass, to put the Eagles back in front 35-28. James Clemens responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive, scoring on Snodgrass’ 1-yard run with 2:14 to play to tie the contest. Snodgrass finished the night with 18 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Eagles fought back one more time, and notched a playoff win for the second straight year for the first time in program history.

“These guys fight so hard, they never quit,” Crane said.

Next Friday, Oak Mountain will play the winner between Thompson and Florence in the second round.

