Oak Mountain looking for new football coach

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain Head Coach Shane McComb observes his team during a game between Oak Mountain and Pelham on Friday, August 30, 2024, at Bobby Haynes Field in Pelham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

Oak Mountain High School is on the search for a new head football coach.

Shane McComb was relieved of his duties as Eagles' head coach, Oak Mountain athletic director Chris Blight confirmed to 280 Living and Under the Lights on Thursday morning.

"Due to internal factors, we feel like it's the best decision for the future of the direction of our football program," Blight said.

McComb served as Oak Mountain's coach for three seasons, posting a record of 9-21 overall. The on-field progress ticked upward each year, as the Eagles went from 1-9 in 2023 to 4-6 each of the last two years.

McComb coached at Palm Desert High in California for seven years prior to arriving at Oak Mountain, winning six straight district championships and posting a 33-2 conference record over his final six years. He played collegiately at Upper Iowa University and has had coaching stops along the way in Illinois, New Mexico and in southern California, near where he grew up.

Oak Mountain competes in Class 7A, Region 3, arguably the most competitive region in Alabama. The Eagles last made the playoffs in 2021.

"We're going to do our due diligence and take into consideration all candidates and find a great person to come in and be the next coach of our football program," Blight said.