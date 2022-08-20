Eagles hang on to beat Northridge

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20220819 Oak Mountain vs. Northridge football Oak Mountain running back Trey Vassell (5) runs the ball during the first half of a football game between Oak Mountain and Northridge at Heardmont Park on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Eagles beat the Jaguars, 23-14. Photo by Laura Chramer × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20220819 Oak Mountain vs. Northridge football Oak Mountain defensive lineman Davis Coggin (52) helps sack Northridge quarterback Rowdy Christensen (14) during the second half of a football game between Oak Mountain and Northridge at Heardmont Park on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Eagles beat the Jaguars, 23-14. BIRMINGHAM -- Oak Mountain High School jumped out to a three-touchdown lead on visiting Northridge, but the Eagles made enough plays in all three phases to narrowly hold on for a 23-14 win at Heardmont Park.

Trey Vassell ran for 108 yards on 22 carries, scoring first-half touchdowns from 1 and 4 yards out. Vassell’s touchdown runs came on short fields following special teams miscues by the Jaguars, though one was a blocked punt by the Eagles’ Cole Kelly, and Oak Mountain (1-0) held Northridge (0-1) out of the end zone on all but two drives.

Oak Mountain’s only two points in the second half came late in the fourth quarter on a high punt snap out of the end zone for a safety.

"I tell our kids all the time that special teams is a huge, important part of the game,” Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane said. "We work it a lot. We felt it was something we could take advantage of and we did tonight.”

Oak Mountain played a jamboree last week against Albertville, and Crane noted that Northridge did not. On the Jaguars’ first possession, he sent a punt rush and it resulted in Kelly’s block and an Eagles recovery at the 13-yard line.

“A lot of times, special teams can be overlooked,” Crane said. "It’s always going to be kind of sketchy sometimes."

Oak Mountain’s other touchdown came on a 27-yard run by Davion Foster. The Eagles did get 138 yards on the ground. The pass game is still a work in progress, but sophomore Will O’Dell completed three of his eight attempts for 64 yards.

It’s a different look for the Eagles as four-year starting quarterback Evan Smith graduated last year and has moved on to Northwestern.

"It’s definitely different not having the long Evan runs every game, but we’re just trying to get through it right now and do the best we can,” Vassell said. "We run the ball pretty well. We’re trying to get the passing game going too, but we’re working on that.”

Vassell has also been a big part of the Oak Mountain offense for the last three years, and has changed his body to become more elusive.

"He’s one of the strongest football players on our team,” Crane said. "It’s a beautiful thing when you see him get low, drive his legs, move the pile and bust out of it.”

Crane said the Eagles had to deal with injuries during the game. UAB commit Emmanuel Waller went out in the first half. Crane credited freshman Joey Lewis for stepping on and playing 75 percent of the game at nose tackle.

"Could not be more proud of that young man,” Crane said. "He gave everything he had. For him to go in there and do what he did, that’s amazing.”

Northridge got touchdowns on a 10-yard run by Toryion Spears and a 77-yard screen pass from Rowdy Christensen to junior T.J. Banks, who has several high-level offers including Alabama. Northridge also had an Alabama commit on the offensive line in tackle Wilkin Formby, so it was a quality opponent that the Eagles were able to beat.

Oak Mountain hosts Pelham next week.

