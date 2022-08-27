Eagles edge Pelham to win 2nd straight

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain running back Trey Vassell (5) runs for a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain linebacker Carter Lehman (10) tackles Pelham quarterback? Clayton Mains (15) just short of the goal line during a game between Pelham and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham quarterback Clayton Mains (15) scores a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM -- A pair of interceptions coupled with untimely penalties stopped the Oak Mountain High School football team from pulling away against Pelham on Friday night, but the Eagles walked away with a 21-17 home win.

"I'm happy we got the win," said Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane. "Our kids are resilient. They kept fighting, worked their butts off, and we were able to get out of here with a W."

Pelham opened the game with a strong drive, featuring receiver Darius Copeland turning a bubble screen into a big gain of 55 yards. The Panthers failed to score any points after a 24-yard field goal was pushed wide right.

The away side would close the opening frame with a rushing score by quarterback Clayton Manis from a yard out on fourth-and-goal. The extra point was no good and the Panthers took a 6-0 lead with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

The Eagles began moving the ball down the field the next drive until Ethan Hill stepped in front of Will O'Dell's pass for his second interception of the game. The senior defensive back returned it over 40 yards to put the Pelham offense at the 24-yard line.

The Panthers were unable to move the ball from there and settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt that was short.

Oak Mountain then gained a rhythm on offense and marched down to the Pelham 25. Trey Vassell carried the ball up the middle and barrelled over a defender at the 15 to clear the path for a touchdown. The Eagles took a 7-6 lead following the extra point with 2:50 showing in the second quarter.

Pelham compounded its newfound deficit when a bad snap on a punt attempt sailed deep into its own territory before being downed at the seven.

An illegal formation nullified another Vassell score from a yard out and led to a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line. The Panthers denied the senior running back by less than a foot, escaping the half only down a point.

Oak Mountain oddly had to kick off to open the second half after doing so to open the game as well, but was not harmed by the scenario in which Crane said was never explained to him fully.

The Eagles took over just behind midfield after a quick three-and-out from the defense. O’Dell found Zach Fitzgerald for 11 yards which set-up a well-executed read option between the quarterback and Davion Foster. Foster took the feed and went nearly untouched for a 24-yard score to give the home side a 14-6 lead at the 8:43 mark to open the half.

Pelham responded with a methodical drive that was aided by back-to-back plays of a defensive pass interference and then a personal foul at the end of a 27-yard gain by Markell Bell. Mains threw the ball between a pair of receivers on third down following a touchdown being called back on the previous play, leading to a Panthers 35-yard field goal by Jake Garner to cut it to 14-9 with 3:14 showing in the third quarter.

Oak Mountain wasted little time in responding. O’Dell found Sawyer Smith on the fifth play of the drive on a deep post and the junior wideout sprinted away for a 68-yard touchdown. The biggest lead of the game belonged to the Eagles at 21-9.

"We're getting better throwing the football each week," said Crane on the play. "Will is going to continue to grow and our passing game is going to get better. You saw spurts of it tonight."

The Panthers received a lifeline on the next drive. A roughing the punter extended their drive to open the third quarter. Mains found Copeland two plays later and the senior receiver sprinted away from the Eagles defense for a 59-yard score. Pelham trailed 21-17 with 9:03 to play.

Both defenses stood tall throughout the rest of the game. The Panthers took over for the final time with 39 seconds to play but a drop on fourth down put a bow on the game.

O’Dell completed 6-of-11 passes for 126 yards, with three catches and 104 yards going to Smith. Vassell finished with 25 carries for 107 yards and the touchdown.

Mains had 178 passing yards and 45 yards on the ground. Copeland finished with nine touches for 117 yards.

Oak Mountain has won four straight in the series but Pelham still holds an 11-6 edge overall.

