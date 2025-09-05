Prattville punishes Eagles in region opener, 27–6

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville RB Tristin Blackmon (3) is tackled by Oak Mountain DB Clay Mills (5) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) catching a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain DB/WR Jayden Aparicio (3) intercepts a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain WR Patton Knight (2) runs the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 5 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville WR Christian Alexander (2) is tackled by Oak Mountain DB/LB Landon Pfaffman (25) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 6 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville warming up before a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 7 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain team warming up before a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 8 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville team says a prayer before a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 9 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) running the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 10 of 27 Expand × 11 of 27 Expand × 12 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain DL Jordan Pierce-Harris (58) assisting with the tackle on Prattville LB Kavion Tyus (19) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 13 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain QB Charlie Vacarella (11) tackled short of a first down during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 14 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville LB Letwan Hall (2) and Prattville LB Eric Townsend (6) stop the run during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 15 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain QB Charlie Vacarella (11) is disrupted trying to throw to an open receiver during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 16 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville RB Tristin Blackmon (3) avoiding Oak Mountain DB Jc Schwender (12) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 17 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville kicked warming up before a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 18 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain DB/WR Jayden Aparicio (3) reaching for extra yards during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 19 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville WR Donavan Brown (15) trying to avoid Oak Mountain LB Keenan Wolf (33) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 20 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain LB Peyton Gamble (15) stops the run during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 21 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb talking to his team during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 22 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 23 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 24 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain DB Jc Schwender (12) and Oak Mountain LB Peyton Gamble (15) tackle Prattville RB Tristin Blackmon (3) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 25 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Oak Mountain WR Patton Knight (2) jukes Prattville DB Darrell Washington (24) during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 26 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville RB Tristin Blackmon (3) is tripped up during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 27 of 27 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Prattville RB Tristin Blackmon (3) runs with the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson Prev Next

After opening the season with two thrilling wins, Oak Mountain unraveled Friday at Prattville — a five-turnover night that led to a 27-6 loss in the Region 3 opener.

Prattville (2-1, 1-0) capitalized on short fields and mistakes throughout the night, using a dominant offensive line to take control early and never let go. The Lions led 7-0 after the first quarter and extended the margin to 27-0 by late in the third.

Oak Mountain (2-1, 0-1) opened the game with an interception on its first drive and never recovered. After recovering a Prattville fumble, the Eagles gave it back on a fumble of their own, and the Lions scored their first touchdown on a pass to Damien Dickerson with 2:19 left in the first.

Two red-zone stops by the Oak Mountain defense — interceptions by Tyler Lane and Graham Strong — kept the score close at halftime, with Prattville leading 7-0. But the Lions took over in the third quarter with three straight touchdowns.

The first came on a rushing score to open the half. Minutes later, sophomore defensive back Socorro Ramos forced a fumble that defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell returned for a touchdown. Tristin Blackmon capped the third-quarter surge with a short touchdown run at the 0:57 mark to push the lead to 27-0.

Oak Mountain found the end zone early in the fourth on a long touchdown pass from quarterback Charlie Vacarella to receiver Kasen Lemons, but a missed extra point left it 27-6. The Eagles’ final drive ended with an interception in the end zone by Darrell Washington with 2:42 remaining.

Vacarella completed 20 of 30 passes for 227 yds and the touchdown but also was intercepted twice. Lemons caught five passes for 121 yards and running back Marty Myricks carried 13 times for 71 yards.

Oak Mountain hosts defending Class 7A champion Thompson next week as region play continues.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.