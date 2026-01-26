Eagles finish runner-up at wrestling state duals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Wrestling Oak Mountain High School's wrestling team finished second in Class 7A state duals on Jan. 23, 2026. Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Wrestling.

Oak Mountain High School's wrestling team finished as the Class 7A runner-up in state duals, falling to Thompson 33-28 in the final last Friday at Bill Harris Arena.

Thompson won state duals for the fifth time, winning four straight from 2019-2022. The Warriors got off to a quick start in the matchup with Oak Mountain, winning the first six matches to take a big lead.

Oak Mountain won the last six matches of the competition to narrow the score.

Titus Slaughter won by fall at 108 pounds. Griffin Gardner won by decision at 122, Jameson Thomas won 128 by forfeit, Trey Denny won at 134 by decision, Collin Denny won by decision at 140, James Franklin won by major decision at 146 and Quinn Ivey won by decision at 152.

Jaxon Briggs, Brady Coggin, James Pihakis, William Hannum, Joshua Garcia, Peyton Gamble and Evan Smith also competed for Oak Mountain.

Oak Mountain reached the final after routing Smiths Station 57-16 in the semifinals.

The traditional wrestling state tournament is Feb. 12-14 in Huntsville.