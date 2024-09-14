Eagles no match for powerful Thompson

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain defender Robert Yoder (10) brings down Thompson Pryce Lewis. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain linemen John Bay Whatley (64), Luke Kelly (69), and Barron Meadors (79). Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell goes down behind the line of scrimmage as Zayden Felton breaks into the backfield Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell goes down behind the line of scrimmage as Zayden Felton breaks into the backfield Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain's Colby King hauls in an interception in the second half. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain's Jacob Moore defends against Thompsons’ Terry Robinson. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell tucks the ball and runs. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain defender Robert Yoder halls down Thompsons’ Darion Moseley. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain's Mason Mitchell takes a handoff in the second half. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Thompson's Gavin McDaniel is brought down by the Eagles defense. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 15 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Thompson's Gavin McDaniel is brought down by the Eagles defense. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 16 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain's Mason Mitchell takes a handoff in the second half. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 17 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain's Mason Mitchell takes a handoff in the second half. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 18 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 19 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain kicker Ben Mielke punts in the 2nd half. Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 20 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) × 21 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain travels to Thompson for a 7A Region 3 matchup Friday September 13, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) Prev Next

ALABASTER — The starting time was different, but the outcome was pretty much as expected Friday night as Thompson rolled over Oak Mountain 42-7.

With the threat of severe weather looming on the horizon for later in the evening, the kickoff was moved up to 6 p.m. But when the game started, sophomore sensation quarterback Trent Seaborn and the Warriors downed the Eagles for the ninth straight time and in their usual dominating fashion.

Since 2017 — including one meeting in the 2021 playoffs — Thompson has taken the measure of Oak Mountain in those nine games by a total score of 438-91.

Seaborn, who is already one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2026, didn’t put up eye-popoing numbers but they were certainly good enough as he was 11-for-16 passing for 194 yards and four touchdowns. He also directed the Warriors on two other scoring drives as they improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in Class 7A, Region 3.

Following an Oak Mountain punt on the game’s opening drive, Thompson took over at its own 45 and took off, as Seaborn found junior wide receiver Pryce Lewis downfield, and he took the ball to Eagles’ 12.

From there, a facemask penalty on an attempted run moved it to the Oak Mountain 6 and then senior running back Michael Dujon went around the left side for the touchdown at 9:31 of the first quarter. John McGuire kicked the first of his seven successful extra points on the night and it was 7-0 Thompson.

The Warriors made it 14-0 at 7:08 of the first quarter as Seaborn found Lewis again over the middle on first-and-goal from the Oak Mountain 10.

Oak Mountain’s lone offensive bright spot of the night came on its next drive as senior quarterback Will O’Dell moved the Eagles 85 yards in 11 plays for their lone touchdown of the game.

The score came in spectacular fashion as O’Dell’s pass over the middle on second-and-goal from the Thompson 7 was tipped in the air by Warrior defensive back Payton Lewis and came down in the hands of junior wide receiver Zach Fitzgerald. Josh Renfro added his only PAT of the game, and it was 14-7 Thompson with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

From there, it was all Thompson as Seaborn directed three second-quarter scoring drives and one on the first drive of the third quarter.

Thompson went up 21-7 with 8:57 left in the half as Seaborn passed to Trey Knight for 17 yards and at the 7:16 mark, running back Reginald Evans went around left end for a 37-yarder that helped make it 28-7. Thompson’s final score of the first half came with 4:02 remaining as Seaborn hit ninth-grade receiver Dedrick Kimbrough from 14 yards out to make it 35-7.

Seaborn played only one drive in the second half and made short work of it. After a 43-yard return of the second-half kickoff by Jaden Kelly-Campbell to the Oak Mountain 35, Seaborn — helped by a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty — needed just two plays to find the end zone again. He went over the middle to Angel Jones for 21 yards and the game’s final score then went to the bench for the rest of the night.

O’Dell accounted for 114 of Oak Mountain’s 189 total yards of offense on 12-of-24 passing while Marty Myricks had four catches for 58 yards. The Eagles posted just 49 yards rushing on the night.

Oak Mountain’s overall record falls to 2-2 and 0-2 in region play.

